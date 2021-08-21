Potential starters emerge at key positions in final open practice before season

The popcorn was popping, cameras were flashing, fans were cheering, and the pads were popping.
Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium the Washington football team held its final open practice before the season kicks off in two weeks. For sophomore linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, Friday’s team dinner, night in the hotel, and bus ride to the stadium made Saturday’s scrimmage feel every bit as real as any other game.
“We went to the hotel and coach [Jimmy] Lake made this great speech and I was like, ‘I can’t believe this isn’t a real game right now,’” Ulofoshio said.
The scrimmage gave fans and media a final glimpse at what Washington might look like Sept. 4 against Montana in its season-opener, and it also provided a chance for some of the Huskies to separate themselves with impressive performances.
No player impressed more than redshirt freshman wide receiver Taj Davis, who racked up more than a dozen catches and nearly 200 yards, most of which came from redshirt freshman starting quarterback Dylan Morris.
Davis has not caught a pass in a collegiate game, redshirting in 2019 and opting out of the pandemic-affected 2020 season, but if Saturday’s scrimmage is any indication, Davis won’t have to wait long to get his name on the statsheet come Sept. 4.
“He made a lot of plays in the spring and we always talk about how practice execution becomes game reality,” head coach Jimmy Lake said. “He did it in spring practice, he did it in the spring game, and through camp, and now he shows up at one of our biggest scrimmages of this training camp… It’s awesome watching Taj take that next step.”
Davis’ emergence is especially important considering that freshman wide receiver Jalen McMillan rushed off the practice field Monday and sought medical attention for a right hand injury. Later in the week, McMillan posted to social media that he received surgery and was seen wearing a cast on the sidelines during Saturday’s scrimmage.
Along with Davis, freshman Rome Odunze also started at wide receiver, while another presumed starter, junior Terrell Bynum, was wearing pads and a uniform but was sidelined for unknown reasons.
Transfer receivers Ja’Lynn Polk and Giles Jackson also saw some action, while freshman Sawyer Racenelli hauled in a touchdown pass from Sam Huard on the final drive of the day.
On the other side of the ball, the safety battle was also an intriguing one to watch Saturday.
For much of the 2020 season, the Washington football team struggled to find consistent starters in the back of its secondary. Sophomore Asa Turner and junior Alex Cook received a majority of the game reps at safety, but some sloppy play opened the door for a rotation of players later on in the season.
During Saturday’s scrimmage, sophomores Julius Irvin and Cameron Williams started with the first team defense, lining up at safety against Morris and the first team offense.
“They’re definitely in the mix,” Lake said of Williams and Irvin. “We have two weeks to go, but I will say those guys will definitely be playing against Montana on September 4.”
Williams and Irvin prevented the UW first team offense from converting many deep throws Saturday, but have stood out for nearly all of camp, especially with Turner missing time for undisclosed reasons. The biggest blunder of the day came when Odunze caught a touchdown pass in traffic between Williams and Irvin, but that catch was more credit to Odunze’s strong hands than poor play by the two safeties.
Williams played much more as a freshman in 2019, but didn’t start a game in 2020 and fell down the depth chart in favor of some other players.
But now Lake says that Williams has turned a corner heading into his third season.
“He’s more mature, this is his third year now, this should be his best year,” Lake said. “He’s heard the calls over and over and over. He’s had a good training camp, always pushing to get him better, but I am anticipating this being his best year.”
Irvin hasn't seen the field quite as frequently, but has been praised by the coaching staff for many years, including by Lake since the time he was recruited as a freshman in 2018.
“This is the best football that Julius has played since he arrived on campus,” Lake said. “You can see the maturity, he’s on top of his plays, on top of where he needs to be, making the calls, making the checks. I believe right now, he’s leading the best hands in the [defensive backs] room with five interceptions. It’s awesome watching his progression. You’re going to see him playing a lot on special teams but also on defense.”
