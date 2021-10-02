Washington folds late in first loss to Oregon State in decade

CORVALLIS, Ore. — As the student section stormed Reser field Saturday evening, all the Washington football team could do was walk through a mob of ecstatic OSU students.
With “The game is over” echoing over the PA and Beavers fans rushing down to the team, most of the Huskies slowly made their way back to the locker room as the crowd celebrated their first win against the Huskies since 2011.
“A whole lot of football can happen in ten minutes,” senior tailback Sean McGrew said. “They went down and answered and we just didn’t answer back. And that’s just how it happens sometimes.”
Washington’s nine-game winning streak against Oregon State was snapped as the Beavers sent the Huskies back up Interstate-5 with a 27-24 loss secured in the final seconds of the game.
Midway through the fourth quarter, it didn’t really look like that would happen at all. Instead, the UW looked like it had some offensive strength pulled together for the first time since the first drive of the game.
After redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris was sacked and shut down at third-and-18 in the first drive of the fourth quarter, Morris and junior receiver Terrell Bynum rallied a first down. After missing scoring opportunities all night, McGrew took a direct snap up the middle for 39-yards and a touchdown.
With the game tied at 17, things were looking up.
Immediately after, a strip sack from redshirt freshman defensive lineman Faatui Tuitele set up the Huskies (2-3, 1-1 Pac-12) at the Beavers’ 10-yard line. With its sideline pumped up, Washington capitalized off the fumble recovery with a 6-yard touchdown rush by McGrew, bringing the game to 24-17.
But the lead didn’t last long. Killing nearly three and a half minutes from the clock, the Beavers (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) worked their way toward the end zone again, bringing the score to another tie with a 27-yard rush touchdown by redshirt junior tailback B.J. Baylor. Washington allowed a 100-yard rusher for the second time this season, as Baylor, who usually dominates rushing for OSU, managed 111 yards.
Unfortunately for the Huskies, they regressed to the offensively troublesome periods of the middle quarters and were unable to score during their final opportunity of the game. Going for it on fourth-and-1 at its own 46-yard line, Washington came up just short.
As Washington called timeouts to cut up the play, Oregon State ran down the remaining time on the clock looking to put their kicker into scoring position.
“They were trying not to score and bleed the clock down and kick the field goal,” head coach Jimmy Lake said. “And that’s what they did.”
OSU sophomore kicker Everett Hayes made the 24-yard attempt with three seconds left, ending the game 27-24.
After opening strong with a touchdown on the opening drive, the middle game killed Washington Saturday. It was outscored 17-3 in the second and third quarters, forcing a fourth quarter comeback to be the only remaining option.
“We were shooting ourselves in our foot,” McGrew said. “Honestly it didn’t really feel like they were stopping us, it was just we were stopping ourselves. And at the end of the day, that happens sometimes.”
Relying on a late comeback almost worked for Washington, but ultimately fell through as Oregon State locked down its scoring.
The win sends Oregon State to the top of the Pac-12 North, while Washington hangs in the middle of the pack at 1-1 heading into its bye week.
Looking to find another conference win, the UW will pick back up at home in two Saturdays for its homecoming matchup with UCLA on Oct. 16.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
