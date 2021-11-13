Instant: Huskies fall late against Arizona State

The Washington football team fell in the second half of Saturday night's game, losing 35-30 to Arizona State after maintaining a lead for the majority of the night.
Trying out new things on offense in the midst of coaching changes, things looked good for the Huskies (4-6, 3-4 Pac-12) for most of Saturday night, but UW fell apart in the final minutes of the game as the defense came undone and ASU picked off one of UW's final scoring attempts.
Washington managed a final touchdown, but it wasn't enough, and Arizona State ended the night on top.
The turning point:
The defense was playing well for most of the game, but Washington lost its momentum in the third, when a rushing touchdown by quarterback Jayden Daniels moved Arizona State within three points at the end of the third quarter.
Despite its attempts, UW's defense wasn't able to stop the ASU run from there, as it slowly creeped up to take a lead in the last minutes of the fourth quarter.
A rushing touchdown by ASU running back Rachaad White, who led Arizona State's receiving and rushing Saturday night, gave ASU a 28-24 lead. The Huskies attempted to come back with under a minute left, but a pick-six by linebacker Merlin Robertson effectively iced the game.
With little time left, the Huskies pulled together a final touchdown with no extra points to end the night down five.
One key stat: 30
Before Saturday, Washington hadn't scored 30 or more points since the first conference game of the season against Cal.
In the absence of its usual coaching staff, UW was able to pull together successful offensive production early in the game and headed into halftime up 17-7.
Washington scored in the final minutes of the game to find the thirties, ending down 35-30.
UW player of the game: Bralen Trice
Despite having a slower night in total tackles, the redshirt freshman outside linebacker found two sacks.
It was Trice's first sacks of the 2021 year.
What’s next?
Washington will head on the road for the last time of the conference season next week, traveling to Boulder to take on Colorado. The Buffaloes (3-6, 2-4 Pac-12) sit near the bottom of the Pac-12 South standings, only above Arizona in the rankings. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Nov. 20 at 12 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
