Washington upset in season-opener by FCS Montana

For the first time in 101 years, the No. 20 Washington football team lost to Montana.
During the opening game of the 2021 season, the Huskies (0-1) struggled heavily in a sluggish game, failing to get offense going past the very first drive and falling 13-7.
“We didn’t play well enough,” head coach Jimmy Lake said. “We let them hang around for the whole game, going deep into the fourth quarter. Couldn’t get anything going on the offensive side of the ball.”
After an off-balance three quarters, the Grizzlies’ (1-0) offense found ten points in the fourth to pull ahead with an upset. On the other side, the Huskies never found a steady flow on offense and struggled to break through on every play they tried. Quarterback Dylan Morris was shut down too many times for the UW to rebound from, as he faced three sacks and threw three interceptions.
The first drive of the game, which starred sophomore tailback Richard Newton, contained one of two Washington plays of more than 15 yards all night. A combination of short throws and runs allowed Washington to find the end zone, but only that one time, and the rest of the night Montana shut down the drive attempts and stuffed Morris.
All of the UW’s production came from the first quarter, while Montana found a late touchdown and field goal in the fourth. When Washington needed to find something to keep it alive in the game’s final moments, it couldn’t, and Morris was intercepted again.
Although at times it seemed like all Washington was doing was trying to run the ball, the UW only combined for 65 rushing yards. Newton led rushing at 62 yards, with 36 of those coming from the first drive of the game. Morris ended the night in the negatives with 24 yards lost.
Junior tight end Cade Otton led the Huskies’ receiving, managing 82 yards across the night. With under a minute left on the clock, Otton made the UW’s biggest play of the day, catching a pass from Morris for a 25 yard gain and a first down. The play was followed by an incomplete pass and Morris’ final interception.
In the absence of three of the UW’s top receivers, who were out for unspecified reasons, redshirt freshman Taj Davis followed Otton in receiving with 59 yards.
The upset sends the thousands of Washington fans that attended their first game back in Husky Stadium home confused over the state of Washington’s offense and chance of success when conference play picks up near the end of the month. Only time will tell if Saturday’s season opener was a fluke or not.
“Well the mood is everyone’s not very happy right now, that’s the mood,” head coach Jimmy Lake said. “And then the attitude when we wake up tomorrow morning is to get back to work. And that’s what we’re gonna do.”
Hoping — and needing — to learn from its mistakes, Washington picks up on the road next week to take on Big Ten opponent, Michigan. The game will kick off Saturday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
