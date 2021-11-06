Instant: Washington falls in rivalry game, loses to Oregon 26-16

Saturday’s chilly rivalry game fell out of the Washington football team’s hands after a promising first quarter, as offensive troubles caught up to UW and No. 4 Oregon managed to find consistent scoring.
Defence immediately clicked for the Huskies (4-5, 3-3 Pac-12), but without any long-standing offensive production, there wasn’t much left to do by the end of the fourth quarter, where Oregon led 24-16 at what turned out to be UW's final possession.
The middle of the game was Washington’s downfall again, as it struggled in a second and third quarter scoring drought. The Ducks (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) didn’t have that issue, scoring in every quarter to end the game up 26-16 over the Huskies.
The turning point: UO touchdown in the third
After somewhat keeping up during the first half, the Washington defense allowed a huge run by Oregon running back Travis Dye which brought UO to the UW 5-yard line and led to a touchdown. At 9:38 in the third, the Ducks moved up 17-9 on the Huskies, and they were never able to comeback.
Washington attempted to pull something together on offense, but after a fourth quarter touchdown by senior running back Sean McGrew that brought UW to 16 points, nothing else happened.
One key stat: 3
Washington converted just three first downs across the opening three quarters as the offense struggled to capitalize on favorable field position.
Once again, Washington’s offense was stagnant in the middle game, as it scored nothing in the second and third quarters while Oregon executed two touchdowns. Even though it got a little better in the fourth, especially as UW scored, it wasn’t enough compared to UO.
The Ducks converted 22 first downs throughout the night, while Huskies ended with seven.
UW player of the game: Race Porter
The most consistent player of the night was senior punter Race Porter, who kept UW momentum high during a positive first quarter. Twice Porter managed to pin the Ducks inside their own 5-yard line, with the first resulting in a safety executed by inside linebacker Jackson Sirmon.
Field position held off Oregon for a bit, with UW outsourcing UO 9-3 in the first quarter. As both sides of the ball for Washington had its ups and down, Porter kept forcing a tough field position for the Ducks.
The only special teams issue came in the game's final moments, as a bad snap flew over Porter's head for a Oregon safety, effectively ending the game as Washington moved two full possessions back.
What’s next?
Washington’s homestand continues next weekend as it takes on Arizona State, which has moved to second in the Pac-12 South after two consecutive losses. A win would be huge for the Huskies, who likely need two more wins to be in bowl contention. The Huskies face off against the Sun Devils on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m.
