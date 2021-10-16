Instant: Huskies’ comeback effort falls short against Bruins

Welcoming UCLA to Seattle for the first time since 2017, the Washington football team was looking to take care of the Bruins and stay alive in the hunt for the Pac-12 North.
A slow first 25 minutes on offense put the Huskies in a 17-3 hole, but they were able to climb back into the game and tie it at 17-17, where the score remained heading into the fourth quarter.
UCLA re-took the lead with 8:22 remaining in the game and an interception from Washington quarterback Dylan Morris sealed the Huskies’ fate as they fell to the Bruins, 24-17.
Turning point
The UW’s early deficit was erased as Morris began making better decisions and putting his targets in position to make plays, but one poor play in the fourth quarter was ultimately Washington’s doom.
Trailing 24-17 and marching down the field looking to tie the game, Morris dropped back at midfield and ripped a deep pass for freshman wide receiver Jalen McMillan, but the ball was well underthrown and tipped into the air.
UCLA’s Devin Kirkwood wound up with the ball and killed any momentum the UW had. The Bruins would run out the clock on their next drive.
One key stat: 237
UCLA ran all over the UW defense Saturday night, averaging 5.9 yards per rush and totaling 237 yards, constantly coming up with big plays on the ground.
The most important of those yards came with just over two minutes remaining in the game when quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson kept the ball on third-and-5, getting the edge and putting the game away with a first down.
UW player of the game: Kamari Pleasant
When senior tailback Kamari Pleasant entered the game during Washington’s first drive of the second half, everything changed for the UW offense. Pleasant ripped off two big runs in a row going for 32 and 15 yards on the game-tying drive.
Prior to Pleasant’s breakout drive, the Huskies had just 4 yards of rushing at halftime.
Pleasant finished the night with nine carries for 80 yards.
What’s next?
Washington heads down to the desert next Friday, Oct. 22 for a late-night matchup with Arizona at 7:30 p.m. The Wildcats (0-6, 0-3 Pac-12) have not won since early in the 2019 season, a stretch of 19 games. The past four meetings between the Huskies and Wildcats have gone Washington’s way, including last year’s 44-27 trouncing in Seattle.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
