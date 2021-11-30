From Sioux Falls to Seattle, Kalen DeBoer hoping to sprinkle magic touch at Washington

From Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Fresno, California, Kalen DeBoer has made many stops along his 25-year football coaching journey.
But none of those stops have compared to Washington, where DeBoer was introduced as the 30th head football coach in school history by UW Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen on Tuesday morning.
The 47-year-old DeBoer was greeted with grandeur, as the Husky marching band, mimosas, bouquets of flowers, and hundreds of the greatest supporters of UW football created an unmatched ambiance in the football offices overlooking the field at Husky Stadium.
“This is a high-character, high-integrity man,” Cohen said. “He’s going to care about our students, he’s going to push them. He’s going to care about our staff, he’s going to push us. But he’s going to do things the right way, the Washington way, and he’s going to win doing it.”
The arrival of DeBoer’s puts some optimism back into a program that is coming off its worst season since 2008 and a four-game losing streak to end the season.
DeBoer’s résume, especially the recent history, has been a model of success.
In his past two seasons as head coach at Fresno State, DeBoer led the Bulldogs to a 12-6 overall record, and sports a 79-9 career head coaching record to his name.
“This guy’s a winner in every way, he’s won at every level in college football, he’s revitalized programs,” Cohen said. “Everywhere he’s been, those programs have gotten better and I have no doubt he’s going to do the same here at the University of Washington.”
Those roots began in South Dakota, where DeBoer led NAIA Sioux Falls — his alma mater — to a 67-3 record in five years as head coach, winning NAIA National Coach of the Year three times during three national championship seasons.
From there, DeBoer worked up the coaching ladder, taking a job in 2010 at Southern Illinois as offensive coordinator, then four years later at Eastern Michigan.
A winning culture has followed DeBoer everywhere he’s gone, especially in the recent past. He’s now preparing for his fourth job in six years, after spending time as Indiana’s offensive coordinator in 2019, sandwiched between two seasons each as offensive coordinator and head coach at Fresno State.
“So why Washington?” DeBoer said in his opening remarks. “This program’s got a strong history and tradition — national championships. That’s something as you know if you take a look, that’s something I like to be a part of, being the best. That’s our goal.”
Although the pinnacle of success for Washington is matching its performances of the early 1990s when it last won a national championship in 1991, the recent past is nothing to slouch at, intriguing DeBoer. Less than five years ago Washington was in the College Football Playoff, one of just two Pac-12 teams to reach the modern grand stage of college football.
But after a Rose Bowl appearance at the end of the 2018 season, Washington quickly plummeted, culminating in a 4-8 record in 2021.
The Huskies’ situation is a familiar one for DeBoer, who inherited a Bulldogs squad two years ago that was also coming off a 4-8 season. Just two seasons later, DeBoer turned the Bulldogs into a 9-3 squad with one of the best offenses in the nation.
“I don’t want the guys that have one year left to think that this is a rebuild, this is not that,” DeBoer said. “To me this is about reloading a place that has everything we need to be successful right now. The different spots I’ve been, that’s happened very quickly, within a year or two years for sure.”
Obviously, the five-year, 16.5 million dollar contract that Cohen offered was eye-catching, but what intrigued DeBoer most about Washington is the ability to succeed with the resources in place.
“The resources that we have here are amazing,” DeBoer said. “Giving these student-athletes the chance to make the most and help them be their best is something I just can’t wait to tap into. The resources here, the community, and all the support that comes from Husky nation, I cannot wait to give this to our players and make this one of the most incredible experiences of their life.”
Although the resources are there for a quick turnaround, DeBoer knows that retaining current players will be a key for success in the immediate future. DeBoer noted that selling his vision of the program to current and prospective players will be the number one priority in the next few weeks.
“The relationships are really what it’s all about,” DeBoer said. “I’ll have a vision for the team, and in the end though it doesn’t really matter what that vision is until they know that I care about them first and foremost as people, and then they buy into your vision and what you want from them and the program.”
That vision has followed DeBoer from Sioux Falls to Seattle, but after working his way up the coaching ladder by creating winning cultures at many programs, DeBoer sees Washington as not just the next stop, but a destination for his journey to flourish, and possibly culminate.
“Over the past couple of years it’s always just been positive [jobs] that make sense,” DeBoer said. “Knowing full well that I wanted to be in the head coach world, in the head coach scene, and here I am at the highest level possible. I want to really be careful with that, because it’s not always been about being at the highest level, it's been about being at places I feel is a great fit.”
