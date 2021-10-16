Latest lackluster showing proves how far Washington’s defense has fallen

Washington’s defense has been on a steady decline for years now and the game against UCLA was a perfect example.
Coming into the game, the Bruins were ranked 22nd in the country, averaging 217 yards per game, while UW’s run defense was on the opposite end of the spectrum, ranking 99th in the country allowing 181 yards per game.
The Huskies knew that they were going to have to step up if they were going to leave with a win.
Instead, the Bruins had their way on the ground all game long, running for 237 yards. That marked the sixth time that UCLA had run for over 200 yards in a game this year, while it’s the third time UW had allowed over 200 yards on the ground in a game this year.
It was an indicator of how far the UW defense has fallen from where it was less than ten years ago under Chris Petersen, where the words Washington and defense were synonymous with one another.
Between 2014 and 2015 in Petersen’s first and second seasons, Washington saw a huge improvement on the defensive side of the ball. The Huskies’ average points per game against went from 24.8 to 18.8 and they also saw a 60-yard decrease in passing yards allowed per game, from 286.6 passing yards allowed per game in 2014 to only 226.5 passing yards allowed per game in 2015.
As Petersen and his staff continued to recruit their players, the Washington defense continued to get better and better, peaking in the 2017 season. In that season, the Huskies’ defense was fourth-best in the nation against the run, giving up only 100.8 rushing yards per game, while their total defense was eighth-best in the nation, giving up only 298 yards per game.
The following year in 2018, Washington’s defense slipped up a bit, but stayed relatively the same, dominating most games by allowing only 16.4 points per game.
Petersen’s last season as head coach in 2019 showed a noticeable change in the UW’s defensive performance. The points allowed per game went up to 19.4, the run yards allowed per game was up to 126.4 yards and the passing yards allowed per game was up to 222.2 yards.
When the heir to Petersen, Jimmy Lake, the former co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach, took the reins of the program as head coach in 2020, the return to defensive dominance seemed inevitable.
Through two years, the opposite has taken place. Washington’s defense can no longer be called dominant or even good for that matter.
Under Lake, the pass defense has remained solid, allowing only 185 yards through the air in the 2020 season. So far in the 2021 season, they have played even better, allowing only 153.2 passing yards per game.
But when teams don’t need to throw the ball, those numbers become irrelevant.
It is as bad as it has been in quite some time for the UW run defense. In the four-game 2020 season, the Huskies defense allowed 161.3 rushing yards per game and in 2021 through six games, they are allowing 189.2 rushing yards per game.
UCLA’s running attack Saturday night was led by junior running back Zach Charbonnet, who came into the game averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Against the UW, he averaged 6.2 yards per carry, running for 131 yards on 21 carries.
“It comes back down to just execution,” defensive back Trent McDuffie said. “Guys are in the right spot, but we’ve got to wrap up and at the end of the day we’ve got to get them down. I feel like it’s just a few minor details here we’ve got to clean up, then we can get back going.”
Even against the passing game, where Washington hangs its pride, a quick look at the numbers proves much of the same struggles as against the run.
UCLA got whatever they wanted through the air Saturday night, as quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson went 21-for-26, an 81% completion percentage, and had two passing touchdowns.
But it all comes back to stopping the opposition on the ground. With run defense being an issue all year long, pointing towards execution as the reason for that struggle leaves people wondering why that execution has been so hard to come by game in and game out this year.
“There’s a few teams here that have leaned on the run game and haven’t thrown it very much,” Lake said. “When they run the ball obviously more, they’re going to get some more yards and that's been the case here for a few of our games. We’ve definitely got to be better, we’ve got to be way better. It starts with us coaches making sure we put these guys in a good position to stop the run.”
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
