Preseason roundtable: What game are you most looking forward to?

It’s been 20 months since the Washington football team played in front of fans and even longer since it last played a true road game. Now, the Huskies have a full slate of games on their schedule for the 2021 season and there are plenty of matchups to look forward to.
With kickoff versus Montana less two weeks away, our writers Nathan Mathisen, Anthony Edwards, and Nick Lombroia take a look at the schedule and which games they are looking forward to most.
Nathan Mathisen
The longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it.
The wait for Washington to face off against Michigan will finally come to an end when the two teams meet in Ann Arbor on Sept. 11. The matchup was confirmed in 2018, with the first game supposed to have taken place in 2020 at Husky Stadium.
Last year's matchup didn’t happen, building more suspense for when the two teams would eventually meet. Washington and Michigan have a storied history spanning 12 games, including four Rose Bowls.
This year's matchup looks poised to include a pair of second-year starting quarterbacks, with Washington head coach Jimmy Lake announcing redshirt freshman Dylan Morris as the starter during fall camp and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh announcing junior Cade McNamara as the starter.
For Morris, this will prove to be a huge test, with it being his first game starting on the road, as Washington hasn’t played a road game since 2019. The pressure will definitely be on for both teams, as the game will be broadcast on ABC with a 5 p.m. kickoff.
Anthony Edwards
One game that may fly under the radar for many fans — but not for Washington — is the Sept. 25 meeting with California.
Cal head coach Justin Wilcox, a former assistant at Washington, always seems to have a solid game plan against his former team, as the UW hasn’t beaten Cal since 2017, losing the previous two meetings by a combined three points. Last year’s game was canceled due to COVID-19.
Although the Golden Bears have lost some of their top defensive talent, they are still led on offense by redshirt senior quarterback Chase Garbers, and were voted by the media to finish third in the Pac-12 North.
Outside of the matchup itself, the optics of the game will also be intriguing.
It will be the Huskies’ first conference game of the season, and they will need to start the Pac-12 slate on a good note. Students will also be back on campus, with school starting just five days later, so the Dawg Pack should be roaring.
Hopefully the late September weather cooperates, because this game could be an instant classic.
Nick Lombroia
The Oregon game is always one of the most important games in Washington’s schedule, and this year is no different.
Once again, the battle between the Huskies and the Ducks could easily decide the Pac-12, and have national implications as well. There will be no love lost between the two teams as they meet for the first time in two years, especially after the Ducks made it to the Pac-12 Championship last year, which left a bad taste in both fan bases' mouths.
Oregon is entering the season as the favorite to win both the Pac-12 North and the entire conference during Mario Cristobal’s fourth year at the helm of the Ducks. They are the two-time defending Pac-12 Champions and are looking for a three-peat.
The Huskies will be looking to beat the Ducks for the first time since 2017, when they blew out the Ducks 38-3 in Seattle. The last time the teams met in 2019, the Huskies came up short, losing 35-31.
No matter the records entering the Nov. 6 matchup, the Washington-Oregon game will be intense and a must-win for both sides, in one of the best rivalries in the conference and the country.
