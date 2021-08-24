Defensive preview: Domination looks to continue with first-year coordinator Bob Gregory

Washington football head coach Jimmy Lake takes pride in having a strong defense year in and year out, and this season will be no exception.
Although the Huskies return a number of starters from last year, veteran leadership may be lacking in the locker room, with only three projected starters having more than 10 career starts. In total, Washington’s projected starting defense has 94 starts, but 32 of those come from one man: junior transfer Brendan Radley-Hiles.
The loss of defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski will also be something Washington will have to deal with, but by promoting from within and having linebackers coach Bob Gregory take over as defensive coordinator, Washington keeps the same system in place.
While Washington’s defense doesn’t have the most starts under their belt, as well as having a new defensive coordinator, they still have plenty of talent to rise up to Lake’s high expectations.
Defensive Line
This is a position group where Wasington will rotate through a lot of bodies during games in order to keep everyone fresh, as well as using situational packages that are dependent on the opponent and game situation.
However, two players seem to have the edge on the competition: sophomores Tuli Letuligasenoa and Sam Taimani.
Letuligasenoa was poised to have a big year in 2020 after recording 23 tackles in 2019, but an injury forced him to miss the first two games of the abbreviated season. While Letuligasenoa only started one game in 2020, he made an instant impact, finishing with five tackles, one of which was for a loss. Expect big things from Letuligasenoa this year if he can stay healthy.
Alongside Letuligasenoa at nose tackle is likely to be Sam Taimani, someone that co-defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe has, in the past, referred to as Letuligasenoa’s twin.
At 6 feet, 2 inches and 330 pounds, Taimani has the size to be the next great interior defensive lineman from Washington. In 2020, Taimani started all four of the team’s games, recording 10 total tackles.
After Latuiligasenoa and Taimani, there will be a handful of players for Washington to rotate through. Two that jump out are redshirt freshmen Jacob Bandes and Faatui Tuitele; both players appeared in all four games last year and have been receiving consistent reps on the defensive line throughout fall camp.
Linebackers
The linebacker position, especially inside linebackers, are looked at as the leaders on any defense. For Washington, that statement rings true with sophomore Edefuan Ulofoshio, an anchor on the defense.
Ulofoshio’s story is well-known; coming to Washington as a walk-on, eventually earning the starting job by the end of the 2019 season. Ulofoshio broke out in 2020, finishing the year with 47 total tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and four pass deflections.
Heading into this season, the national media has taken notice of Ulofoshio. Pro Football Focus named him to its 2021 Preseason First-Team All-America team, and he has been named to the preseason watch list for a number of different top defensive player awards.
Ulofoshio’s running mate at inside linebacker will once again be sophomore Jackson Sirmon. Ulofoshio and Sirmon have great chemistry on the football field and are close friends, having been roommates their freshman year.
Unlike the inside linebackers, the outside linebacker position carries question marks heading into 2021, due largely to injuries, including the ruptured achilles of sophomore Zion Tupuola-Fetui.
Although Lake has said that Tupuola-Fetui will return at some point this year, Washington will need to figure out who to pair with sixth-year senior Ryan Bowman to start the season.
There are a handful of players vying for that spot, none more well-known than freshman Sav’ell Smalls. Smalls was a local five-star player out of Kennedy Catholic in the class of 2020. Last year, Smalls saw some game action, playing in all four games, even earning one start.
Other names to keep an eye on for that second outside linebacker position are redshirt freshman Bralen Trice and junior Jeremiah Martin.
Trice is a young unproven player who has never seen any game action, but has received rave reviews from coaches throughout camp leading up to this season. Martin is a transfer from Texas A&M, where he spent his first three seasons and appeared in 32 games, making him a more experienced player compared to other players opposite of Bowman.
Defensive Backs
Since the end of the 2020 season, one of the biggest questions surrounding the UW defense has been at safety.
In 2020, junior Alex Cook started in three of the games, and sophomore Asa Turner started all four. For the 2021 season, neither one of those players may be starting, due to how tight the safety competition has been.
Two of the players battling Cook and Turner for the starting spots are sophomores Cameron Williams and Julius Irvin. Williams and Irvin have consistently been getting reps with the first-team defense and have had nothing but praise sung about them by the coaches.
Williams is a very interesting case; as a true freshman back in 2019, he actually started in seven of the 13 games and played well, being named second-team Freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus. However, come the 2020 season, Williams was no longer starting.
Another name to keep an eye on at the safety spot is sophomore Dominique Hampton. He has yet to earn a start, but has plenty of game experience, playing in 19 games over the past three seasons.
While the safety spot is still a toss-up, the cornerback position seems to be rather solidified, with sophomores Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon manning the outside, and junior Brendan Radley-Hiles holding down the nickelback position.
Gordon has three seasons of experience on the UW defense, having played in 21 games and starting in five. Following the 2020 season, Gordon was an honorable mention All Pac-12 member, the same honor he earned in 2019.
A big question following the 2020 season was around Elijah Molden’s replacement, which has turned out to be transfer Radley-Hiles, who spent the previous three seasons at Oklahoma, playing in 37 games and starting 32 of them.
While replacing Molden is no small task, Radley-Hiles appears up for the challenge.
Special teams
For Washington, finding that consistent place kicker has been a struggle as of late. Now in his fourth year at Washington, junior Peyton Henry hopes to finally find some consistency.
In 2018, Henry went 16-for-22 on field goals and missed one extra point. 2019 was Henry’s best year, going 19-for-21 on field goals and perfect on extra points. However, Henry struggled in a short 2020 season, going 6-for-9 on field goals and 13-for-14 on extra points.
In his career at Washington, Henry is 4-for-9 from the distance of 40 to 49 yards, and has never attempted a field goal greater than 50 yards.
At the punter position, Washington has a man who is going into his sixth year in Race Porter. In the full 2019 season, Porter set a new school record for season punt average at 44.6 yards per punt.
As for the kick returner and punt returner, that is still a slight question mark, with a few players who have their name in the hat.
McDuffie is a favorite to land the punt return job, even though he has only returned three punts in his career at Washington, all three of which were last year, with his long going for 45 yards. Other names to keep an eye on at the punt return spot may be receivers Taj Davis and Rome Odunze, who have both received reps in practice.
At the kick return position, the clear favorite is sophomore Giles Jackson. In his two years at Michigan, Jackson returned 39 kickoffs, averaging 25 yards per return. Jackson also had two touchdowns while returning the ball and a long run of 97 yards.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.