Kalen DeBoer announced as next Washington football head coach

The Washington football season ended with a thud Friday night at the hands of in-state rivals Washington State, but it didn’t take long for UW to flip the calendar to the future by announcing its new head coach: Kalen DeBoer.
Washington opted to go with the offensive-minded DeBoer, who travels up the West Coast after spending the past two years as the head coach at Fresno State.
UW Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen announced the DeBoer hiring Monday afternoon, just 15 days after firing former head coach Jimmy Lake after a 4-6 start to the 2021 season.
“I could not be more excited to welcome Kalen and his wonderful family to the University of Washington,” Cohen said in a press release. “We set out to find the best fit for Husky football and we found an individual that exemplifies everything this program represents. Kalen is a winner and champion, plain and simple."
A press conference with Cohen and DeBoer is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after DeBoer meets with the team for the first time at 9 a.m.
"[DeBoer] has succeeded at every stop because he does it the right way and is committed to a culture of excellence for Husky football student-athletes," Cohen said."His strong value alignment with our department, university and community will make all of Husky Nation proud.”
The Bulldogs went 9-3 this season with DeBoer at the helm, including a 40-37 win over then-No. 13 UCLA. Fresno State also hung tough with then-No. 11 Oregon, losing by just seven points on the road. The Huskies lost to both the Bruins and the Ducks. In 2020, the Bulldogs went 3-3 with DeBoer.
DeBoer spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons as Fresno State’s offensive coordinator, with one year as offensive coordinator at Indiana before returning as the Bulldogs’ head man in 2020.
The Hoosiers’ had their best season in 26 years during DeBoer’s sole year at Indiana, as their offense exploded for an average of 432.8 yards per game, third-best in the Big Ten. 2019 is the only year DeBoer has coached at a Power Five school.
In 2018 as the Fresno State offensive coordinator, the Bulldogs finished No. 18 in the AP Top 25, won the Mountain West Championship, and ranked 26th in the nation at 34.6 points per game.
DeBoer has also served as the offensive coordinator at Eastern Michigan and Southern Illinois. DeBoer’s first head coaching job was at Sioux Falls, where he played wide receiver and graduated in 1996. His career record as a head coach is 76-6.
“My family and I are so grateful for the opportunity to lead such a storied program and be part of this prestigious institution,” DeBoer said. “The tough, hard-nosed tradition of Washington football speaks for itself, and it was obvious throughout this process that UW is committed to competing at the highest level. This is a perfect fit for me and I would like to thank Jen Cohen and President [Ana Mari] Cauce for their trust. We could not be more excited to get to Seattle and get to work.”
Recruiting-wise, DeBoer has consistently landed three-star recruits from the state of California, the prime state for football talent on the West Coast. According to 247sports, 14 of the Bulldogs’ 19 recruits last year were from California, while eight of nine commits for the upcoming 2022 cycle are Californians.
Lake was fired after just 13 games as Washington’s head coach. He went 7-6 and did not defeat a team with a record better than .500. Before being fired, Lake was suspended for one week after an altercation with a student-athlete on the sideline during the Huskies’ game against the Ducks on Nov. 6. Defensive coordinator Bob Gregory served as Washington’s acting head coach against Arizona State, and interim head coach versus Colorado and WSU.
DeBoer will hope to turn around a Washington team that is coming off its first losing season since 2008, going 4-8 and 3-6 in Pac-12 play.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
