3-2-1, Football: The Daily’s primer on Oregon State

After opening conference play with a win against Cal, the Washington football team enters the weekend with a 2-2 record. As the UW heads on the road for the second time this season, let’s take a look at this week’s opponent: Oregon State.
3 numbers to know
473.5: Oregon State leads the Pac-12 with an average of 473.5 yards per game. The Beavers (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) have a prominent rushing attack, averaging 226 yards per game, 13th-best in the nation.
153: The Beavers have managed 153 points in four games, with the offense averaging 38.2 points per game, ranking them 27th in the country. The UW and OSU had big games against smaller schools in week three, with both featuring lots of offensive production and OSU managing a 42-point shutout of Idaho.
9: Washington has defeated OSU for nine games straight, but this year is likely the closest matchup in a while between the two schools, with Washington favored by less than a touchdown. Saturday’s game will be a test for both offenses as OSU looks to break the losing streak and find another conference win.
2 names to know
Quarterback Chance Nolan
Redshirt sophomore Chance Nolan has taken off since taking over the starting quarterback job for OSU’s game against Hawai’i. Passing for 537 yards and six touchdowns, Nolan has led the Beavers’ successful offense well, particularly in last week’s big win over USC.
Nolan’s passing percentage has climbed every game, shooting up in week two and steadily increasing as Oregon State found more wins. He completed 78.9% of his passes last week, compared to Washington QB Dylan Morris completing 59.4% of his passes.
Tailback B.J. Baylor
Responsible for nearly half of OSU’s total rushing yards, redshirt junior tailback B.J. Baylor is the one to watch on offense. He’s recorded 422 rushing yards so far this season, with most of that coming from the last three games. Baylor shined against USC, representing a piece of the offensive puzzle that has allowed OSU to find success so far this season.
1 recap of last week
Oregon State had one of the biggest weekends in recent memory last week, where it took down USC on the road for the first time since 1960. After failing to win a Pac-12-opener for eight seasons, OSU won the game 45-27.
The stunning win continued this season’s pattern of interesting Pac-12 movements, with the game sinking USC to fourth in the South division. Coming off the high, Oregon State looks to do the same against Washington at Reser Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
