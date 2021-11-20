Instant: Washington offense stays stagnant, falls to Colorado

After heading into halftime in a 10-10 tie, things slowly fell out of the Washington football team’s grasp Saturday afternoon as offensive mistakes took it out of the game.
Turning the ball over four times, the Huskies (4-7, 3-5) beat themselves Saturday, losing control of offensive possessions over and over. UW’s production stayed stagnant between a touchdown late in the first half until late in the fourth quarter, and Colorado kept pushing on turnover scores.
Despite bringing it within three points near the end, a lack of early offense kept Washington out of the game.
The turning point:
Colorado's first touchdown began the energy shift early. Washington's first fumble within the Colorado 10-yard line ended in a scoop and score 88-yard return to tie the game 10-10.
The turnovers never stopped, and Colorado capitalized on the opportunities it was given, while Washington's offense struggled to get anything off the ground.
One key stat: 4
Unfortunately for UW, the story of the day was its turnovers. The offense gave up two interceptions and two fumbles, including the scoop and score from Colorado to tie the game heading into half.
Colorado only scored touchdowns on turnover possessions Saturday, managing 17 points off them while never turning the ball over itself.
UW player of the game: Devon Culp
Tight end Devon Culp, who has gotten increased playing time in the absence of Cade Otton, was a highlight for the UW offense, finding 83 receiving yards.
Although nothing much happened on offense, Culp highlighted the scoring effort.
His longest reception was for 33 yards.
What's next?
The game extends Washington to a three-game loss streak and likely takes it out of bowl contention.
Washington only has one more Pac-12 game this year in next week’s rivalry game against Washington State.
UW has won the last eight Apple Cups against WSU.
