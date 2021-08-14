Washington expanding playbook heading into year two of Donovan era

Last season, the Washington football team was handcuffed on offense.
With an abbreviated season, new starters at key positions, and, most importantly, a new coordinator in John Donovan, the Huskies struggled to get creative with their offensive playbook in 2020.
But, after a full offseason of training and 10 returning starters, Washington is in great shape to flex its muscles this season.
“If you think about it, last year there was a lot of Zoom,” running backs coach Keith Bhonapha said. “It wasn’t as natural of a progression as how you want to teach guys a playbook. There’s something to be said about meeting in person. I think just getting back to the normalcy of getting into the meeting room and doing walk-throughs has really helped the offense, our team, as well as everyone in the program take the next step where we think we need to be.”
For players such as redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris, this familiarity with the playbook has been evident so far during preseason practices. During Saturday’s practice, Morris looked confident in throws downfield and even hit a few long touchdowns.
On the ground, the UW’s physical and experienced offensive line will pave the way for its running backs. Redshirt seniors Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant and sophomore Richard Newton should receive the most snaps out of the backfield, but Bhonapha says that the Huskies’ depth at the position is a luxury.
“It’s like you’re trying to decide which car to pull out of the garage,” Bhonapha said. “All of these cars are really nice but I do feel like, when it comes to us overall, the way that we have to complement the offense is being consistent when our number is called to run the ball.”
So far during practices, the UW running backs have split the carries, with McGrew, Pleasant, and Newton receiving the bulk of the touches.
A balanced attack may be the theme again, with Newton presenting an aggressive style of running, Pleasant playing as the primary back on passing downs, and McGrew’s speed serving as a change-of-pace.
All things considered, the Huskies are in much better shape offensively heading into this season than last, but the true assessment comes on game day, where they will be playing in front of fans for the first time since 2019.
“It’s been awhile, but I’m so excited to see Husky Nation out there again,” Bainivalu said. “You can have music on or crowd noise through the speakers in practice, but it’ll never be the same as when actual fans are there. I’m excited and I think that it’ll really feel like home again with everybody there.”
Other notes
Sophomore defensive back Cameron Williams sat out for a third consecutive practice for undisclosed reasons.
Of Morris’ touchdowns during practice, one went to junior receiver Terrell Bynum on a go route down the sideline. The other went to redshirt freshman Rome Odunze through a tight window. Morris also threw two interceptions during practice.
Running backs Jay’Veon Sunday, McGrew, and Pleasant all scored touchdowns in Saturday’s practice.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.