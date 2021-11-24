A streak in review: Washington football’s seven-game Apple Cup winning streak

The last time Washington State won an Apple Cup, most of the Washington football team was in middle school, Steve Starksian was the head coach at UW, and the latest iPhone model was the 4S.
Since 2012, much has changed for both programs, with a good portion of upheaval and chaos coming from just this season. Washington leads the all-time Apple Cup series, which began in 1900, 74-32-6.
Before the cross-state rivals kick off for the first time in two years, here’s a timeline of Washington’s past seven Apple Cups.
2013:
UW tailback Bishop Sankey sets school records for single-season yards rushing and career touchdowns on the same fourth quarter play. Washington begins its seven-game winning streak, beating WSU 27-17 in Seattle.
2014:
Head coach Chris Petersen wins his first Apple Cup, with the Huskies emerging as 31-13 victors in Pullman. Petersen never lost to WSU during his time with Washington.
2015:
Huskies find their largest margin of victory of the win streak, beating the Cougars 45-10 with the help of 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Myles Gaskin and three defensive touchdowns.
2016:
Another dominating win, 45-17, thrusted UW into the Pac-12 Championship game and eventually the College Football Playoff. The Huskies scored 24 points in the first half and never looked back.
2017:
UW takes away WSU’s shot at the Pac-12 North title with a decisive 41-14 win. In another big Apple Cup for Gaskin and the run, UW found 328 rushing yards while WSU ended in the negatives.
2018:
A snowy Apple Cup win sends Washington to the Pac-12 Championship game and a Rose Bowl.
“It makes it very easy when you know what you’re going to get, so it’s awesome,” former UW defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake said. “In what I read about the head football coach [Mike Leach] here, he does things a bit different … Hopefully, he remains here for a long time.”
2019:
Holding Washington State to 28 points under its season average, Washington wins 31-13 to extend its Apple Cup winning streak to seven. Offensive lineman Nick Harris reveals his undershirt that reads “We don’t lose to Cougs,” after the Huskies’ victory. The senior never lost to a Coug during his four years at UW.
2020:
The Apple Cup is cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within WSU’s roster. Two weeks later, UW is forced to cancel its matchup with Oregon and later withdraws from the Pac-12 Championship game.
Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.