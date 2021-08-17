Defense has the upper hand on a situational day of practice

Tuesday's practice was all about situational football for the Washington football team. On the 11th day of the Huskies’ fall training camp, offense was pitted against the defense in many different situational drills, and the defense was able to come out on top.
“It’s just fun watching our players be able to compete in some special situations and watch them respond,” head coach Jimmy Lake said. “Good or bad, we’ve got to be able to respond the right way.”
The Huskies practiced many different in-game situations, such as the offense staring on their own goal line and red zone situations, among others. Special teams situations such as punts and kickoff returns were also practiced throughout the day.
The red zone drills at the end of practice were by far the most competitive. The UW offense started on the 25-yard line and was tasked with scoring while the defense had to stop them. The defense came out thoroughly on top, preventing a touchdown on all but one drive, as well as forcing a turnover.
That turnover was the highlight of practice and came on the last play of the day: freshman defensive back Jacobe Covington had a one-handed interception of freshman quarterback Sam Huard. Covington has been playing with a club on his injured left hand, which makes his interception even more impressive.
“He’s a guy that’s taken to the coaching,” Lake said. “And today it culminated in a big red zone drill with the one-handed interception. I was telling the whole DB room it should count as two interceptions.”
Although these situational drills are preplanned and have been coached in team and position meetings, Lake believes that they are one of the best ways to emulate a real in-game situation; with real officials, a live clock, and the players going close to full speed, it does feel close to authentic.
“As football goes, you don’t know what’s going to happen — is there a penalty, does the clock stop, do you call a timeout or not call a timeout?” Lake said. “The cool thing about our situations is that we don’t know what’s going to happen, just like in a real game. It keeps us all on our toes.”
Expect to see more and more situational drills in practice as the Huskies inch closer and closer to taking the field for the real thing against Montana Sept. 4.
Other notes
Lake announced that defensive back James Smith is no longer with the program due to personal and family issues.
The highlight of the day for offense came when junior tight end Cade Otton made a spectacular touchdown from redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris during the red zone drills.
The Huskies lined up in the wildcat formation multiple times Tuesday. Sophomore tailback Richard Newton took the most snaps in the formation, similar to when Newton and the UW offense ran the wildcat multiple times during the 2019 season under former offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan.
