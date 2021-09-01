What they say: Talking Montana football with the Montana Kaimin

Following a unique season in which it went 3-1 in front of an empty stadium, the No. 20 Washington football team is back with fans in the stands. The Huskies have a full schedule ahead, including a premier nonconference matchup in week two when they travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan.
But Washington will first host one of the best teams in the FCS: Montana. In 2017, the last time the Huskies and the Grizzlies played, it was a quick dispatching. By halftime, the UW led 35-7 on its way to a 63-7 win, in which the Huskies’ backups played the entire fourth quarter.
Before the teams face off on Saturday, The Daily sat down with Montana Kaimin sports editor Jack Marshall to talk some Grizzlies football. Here’s what he had to say.
Q: There wasn’t very much to see from Montana last year but how is it looking this year?
Jack Marshall: “There wasn’t a whole lot to see last year. They played two spring games, but this team is kind of hard to tell what exactly might happen. Within the Montana fanbase, there are really high hopes. Bobby Hauck, the head coach, he’s coming into his fourth year in this stint, but he had a stint in the early 2000s where he went to quite a few national championships. The motto has been RTD, or return to dominance. At least the Montana football staff and players have really bought into that, and this year they might have a chance to do that. They should be a good team this year, I just don’t know how well they will shape up against Washington.”
Q: If Montana is to pull out a shocking victory what would be the key for the Grizzlies?
A: “A big key would be defensively. This year they have a revamped secondary, with three power five transfers, two guys from Oregon State and one guy from Louisville. In 2019, UM’s pass defense was not great and they ended up having to blitz a lot to kind of make other teams make split decisions. This year, if they can really rely on their secondary, that would be a way they could beat Washington — if they sit back and play good enough defense to keep it close and their offense produces.”
Q: What would you call a successful weekend for Montana football?
A: “I saw a lot of loyal UM fans on social media saying that if it’s not a 40-point game, that’d be successful. The quarterback position is also one that is always looked at here and [on] any football team. Cam Humphrey, he’s actually a Washington native; he’s making his first return to Washington since he was in high school. He’s from Issaquah, so he grew up in and around the Seattle area. If he has a good game, that’d be something Griz fans would want to see. In some games, he’s been really shaky, and some he’s been really dominant. If their defense can have a good game and come out and have some sort of presence, that would be a successful day for UM.”
Q: If there were a skill position player who could make an impact on the game, who would it be?
A: “A lot of times people would look at UM and look at Samuel Akem, who is a sixth-year senior. He was on the UM team last time they played Washington. They really got their butts kicked, but he’s played against Oregon too, so he knows what it’s like to play against these really high-caliber Pac-12 teams. He’ll definitely be someone who could make an impact; he’s tall, he’s got a huge frame, and is almost made for power five teams, but he’s stuck it out at Montana. He’ll get a lot of attention because of that, so it might be hard for him to get a lot of catches or momentum going against Washington’s secondary. He might be one of the guys to look at who might have a breakout game.”
Q: Do you have any guesses for a score?
A: “Last time Montana played Washington it was 63-7, and against Oregon it was 33-3, so I think they could combine that and get 10. So it could be 55-10 or something like that. Montana might be able to score once or twice, but that Washington defense is really good. They didn’t allow big plays against Pac-12 teams last year, so I think the ceiling for the Griz is around 10 or 14, and for Washington it’s around 60.”
