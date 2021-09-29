Huskies aiming for complete game versus Beavers

The first eight games of the Jimmy Lake era on Montlake have been defined by inconsistent play.
After a confusing three weeks to begin the 2021 season, it seems as though the Pac-12 opener against Cal last weekend will serve as a chance for the Washington football team to put together a full 60 minutes against a quality opponent.
A 21-10 halftime lead had the Huskies (2-2, 1-0 Pac-12) on the right path, but then everything changed in the second half.
The UW offense was unable to score a touchdown in the second half and the defense crumbled, allowing Cal to put up 252 yards and 14 points in the final 30 minutes to force overtime. Washington was able to pull out the win, but questions remain, especially about the team’s ability to dominate an opponent from start to finish.
Heading to Corvallis, Oregon, for its first road conference game in two years, Washington will try to assert itself the entire game against a team it has defeated in nine straight match-ups: Oregon State.
“As we watched the film, there’s still a ton to clean up,” Lake said. “There’s still a lot of room for growth, a lot of room for development and improvement. That’s what we did yesterday; we went right back to work. Our guys came out to practice and they’re ready to get better. I love the work ethic of this team, and [I’m] excited to see us come out [at] practice and see how much better we can get.”
Despite the Huskies’ run of dominance against Oregon State, the Beavers (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) come into the game with a better record, and nearly defeated the Huskies in 2020.
Last year against OSU, the UW led 24-21 at halftime before scoring just one field goal in the second half. The offense was bailed out, though, as the Huskies’ defense pitched a shutout in the final two quarters, leading to a 27-21 win.
This game was just one example of the UW offense struggling to find its rhythm. In six of 16 halves under Lake and offensive coordinator John Donovan, the Huskies have failed to score a touchdown.
When Washington has played with the lead early on, such as against Cal last week and OSU in 2020, the UW allowed its opponent to claw back into the game when it took its foot off the gas pedal.
“We missed a field goal and had a fumble and plus territory, those kinds of things hurt, but you’ve gotta be able to move on,” Donovan said of the Cal game. “We definitely didn’t get into the rhythm in the fourth quarter that we wanted to get into, but all I know is that we showed up in overtime and got it done. Our plan is to score, and that won’t change going forward.”
In games where the Huskies have trailed, they have looked much more coherent on offense in the second half, throwing the ball more and stepping up the intensity defensively.
But Lake doesn’t seem bothered by the lack of a complete performance on offense or defense — he believes his players’ and staff’s in-game adjustments allowed them to succeed.
“If they’re not stopping something, we’re gonna keep coming back to it; if they’re stopping something, we’re gonna have to adjust and make sure we’re changing things to get things going,” Lake said. “I’m talking about both sides of the football. People talk about halftime adjustments — we do in-game adjustments.”
Some of those adjustments could happen week-to-week, as the UW offense gets healthier and the playbook opens up.
With its top three wide receivers injured in week one, the Huskies were forced to run the ball and failed miserably as opponents sold out to stop the UW on the ground.
In week two, wide receiver Terrell Bynum was back in the fold, and the UW found more success through the air, especially in the second half.
The offense exploded against Arkansas State, but then tight end Cade Otton contracted COVID-19 and tailback Richard Newton got banged up in practice, limiting Washington once again in week four.
“Whether it’s right before the game or during the week of preparation when we’re going to miss out on guys, on either side of the ball, we have to make sure we have a plan ready to go,” Lake said. “And then obviously in-game … that definitely impacts what calls we can make where we’re putting players in position to make plays.”
Despite the coaching staff’s best efforts, the Huskies have certainly been impacted by injuries, especially at the receiver position, as they have been forced to try and run the ball without success.
Through week four, Washington is 113th in the nation in running the ball with 101.8 yards per game, and 116th in yards per attempt with 3.18 yards.
Although there hasn’t been much room to run, the Huskies need to establish some sort of rhythm on the ground to open up room to throw.
With Newton expected to be back in the lineup against OSU, Washington should have more options on the ground, especially with opponents needing to respect the Huskies’ dynamic pass-catchers — Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, and Terrell Bynum.
In addition to Odunze, McMillan, and Bynum, redshirt freshman Taj Davis has emerged as wide receiver, and recorded his first career touchdown against Cal on a 19-yard strike from quarterback Dylan Morris. Davis leads the Huskies with 257 receiving yards this season, stepping into a bigger role when the Huskies were hit hard with injuries at the beginning of the year.
Although he tops the stats sheet, Davis thinks the energy in the wide receiver room allows the Huskies to work as a unit rather than relying on one individual to get things done.
“We bring a lot of energy,” Davis said. “Jalen [McMillan] brings a lot of energy, Terrell [Bynum] brings a lot of energy. Honestly everyone in the room brings energy. We have this thing called ‘Ubuntu,’ which pretty much means I am who you are. We take that very personally, it’s something that’s very strong in our room.”
All things considered, Saturday, Oct. 2 could serve as the best opportunity yet for the UW offense.
Not just in the first half, but in both, the Huskies will look to piece together a complete performance for their 10th straight win over the Beavers at 6 p.m. at Reser Stadium.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.