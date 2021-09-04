Passing game suffers effects of absent starters

Atrocious.
That one word sums up how the No. 20 Washington football team’s offense played against Montana on Saturday night. The UW passing game, in particular, was lacking throughout the 13-7 loss to Montana.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris threw three interceptions in the game, including the game-sealing interception with 31 seconds to go in the game. Outside of the interceptions, Morris finished the night going 27-for-46 for 226 yards and zero touchdowns. His longest pass went for 25 yards, coming on the final drive of the game.
“I saw him put the ball on some guys, we gotta catch better, he was also getting harassed a few times and he had a lot of pressure in his face,” head coach Jimmy Lake said. “But a more deep dive on him is going to happen when we scour the tape.”
In Morris’s defense, three Washington receivers who were expected to start, junior Terrell Bynum and freshmen Jalen McMillian and Rome Odunze, did not play a single snap in Saturday’s game for undisclosed reasons. On top of this, freshman transfer Ja’Lynn Polk only played the first drive of the game, not returning after suffering an injury.
“We’re not gonna make any excuses,” Lake said when asked about receiver depth. “Montana just played better than we did, we gotta make sure if there’s any deficiency on our team that we gotta make up for that.”
Dropped passes also plagued the Huskies throughout the night. These drops hindered Morris and the offense's ability to find any sort of rhythm, especially in the passing game.
Junior tight end Cade Otton was the Huskies’ best pass catcher throughout the game, finishing the night with eight catches for 82 yards. 25 of those yards came on the last drive of the game, as the UW tried one last time to break through the Montana defense.
The play of redshirt freshman Taj Davis might have been the lone bright spot for the Washington offense Saturday night. Davis, who redshirted in 2019 and opted out of the season in 2020, was playing his first ever game for the Huskies. Despite a few drops, Davis was the only other consistent option for Morris, finishing the night with 59 yards on six catches. No other player outside of Otton and Davis had more than 30 yards receiving.
After tonight's performance, many Husky fans will be clamoring to see freshman quarterback Sam Huard, who was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. Lake did not think about changing the quarterback tonight and seems to have no plans to make a change behind center anytime soon.
“That had never crossed my mind, no”, Lake said.
While who will be starting at quarterback for the Huskies in the future might still be a mystery, it is no mystery the Huskies must figure out both their offense and their passing game quick as they travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan next Saturday.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
