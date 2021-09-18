Instant: Washington earns first victory of season in rout of Arkansas State

Seeking its first win of the season, the Washington football team finally put the pieces together against Arkansas State to close out nonconference play with a 52-3 victory.
The UW offense put its foot on the gas in the first half, putting up four touchdowns — doubling its output from the first two games — to take a 28-0 lead heading into the half.
Turning point
On the first drive of the game, the Washington offense went three-and-out, but the second drive was a much different story.
After marching into Arkansas State's territory, the Huskies faced a 4th and 1 from the Red Wolves’ 14-yard line. Instead of lining up to kick a field goal, the UW decided to go for it on the fourth down.
At first, it looked like the Huskies were going to run up the middle, but redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris faked the handoff and hit junior tight end Cade Otton on a play action pass for a 14-yard touchdown.
The score gave the UW a 7-0 lead less than seven minutes into the game, a lead it would never relinquish.
One key stat: 6
The UW offense scored six touchdowns, after scoring just one in each of its first two games. Washington's defense also added a touchdown of its own.
The Huskies were able to generate positive plays both through the air and on the ground, averaging 7.2 yards per play
Senior tailback Sean McGrew led the UW with two touchdown runs, sophomore tailback Richard Newton added a touchdown run of his own, and Morris completed touchdown passes to three different targets.
UW player of the game: WR Jalen McMillan
Prior to Saturday’s game, freshman wide receiver Jalen McMillan did not have a reception to his name throughout the two games this season, after not playing in the season-opener, and then sparingly seeing the field against Michigan due to an injury.
But the freshman quickly established himself against Arkansas State, ending the day with 175 yards on 10 receptions.
Just 20 minutes into the game, McMillan was up to seven receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown.
Making McMillan’s afternoon even more impressive is the fact that he only had one career reception prior to Saturday’s game.
What’s next?
After recording their first win of the season, the Huskies head into Pac-12 play with a bit of momentum. Washington welcomes Cal to Husky Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 to open the conference slate. The Huskies are looking to get their first win against the Golden Bears since 2017.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.