John Donovan relieved of duties as UW offensive coordinator after just 13 games

Following a 4-5 start to the 2021 season, Washington football coach Jimmy Lake announced Sunday, Nov. 7 that offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach John Donovan has been relieved of his duties.
Wide receivers coach Junior Adams will call plays for the remainder of the season and offensive quality control analyst, Payton McCollum, will be promoted to quarterbacks coach.
Through nine games this season, Washington eclipsed 30 points in regulation just once, in a 52-3 win against Arkansas State. UW needed overtime to score 31 points in a win against Cal on Sept. 25. The Huskies averaged just 22 points per game this season, 109th in FBS.
In all, Donovan lasted just 13 games as the Huskies’ play-caller.
Although Lake had refrained from pointing fingers for much of the season, following UW’s 26-16 loss to Oregon on Saturday, Lake did not shy away from distributing the blame for the Huskies’ offensive struggles to his coaching staff.
“You can put 100% on the coaches,” Lake said. “You can write that. It’s all on us. It’s all on us first. We’ve gotta put our guys in position to go out there and execute and make plays. In my opening statement when I said execution I’m talking about myself and our offensive staff.”
The Huskies gained just 166 yards against the Ducks. UW defense nearly put up more points on the scoreboard than the offense in the first quarter alone, setting up a two-play, six-yard touchdown drive with an interception, followed by a safety minutes later.
Donovan was the first addition to the UW staff that Lake made as head coach, and was hired in January 2020. Prior to his stint at UW, Donovan spent time in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars and at Penn State as the Nittany Lions’ offensive coordinator.
Washington’s offense struggled mightily under Donovan, failing to reach the end zone in five out of 18 halves in 2021. Despite going 3-1 in 2020, UW was also without a touchdown in three of eight halves in the shortened four-game season.
None of the teams Washington beat while Donovan was calling plays had a record better than .500.
The most egregious stretch of the Huskies’ offense under Donovan came at the beginning of the season. After UW scored on its opening drive of the season against Montana, it came up empty-handed in 19 consecutive possessions, ending the drought with a field goal in the third quarter versus Michigan.
Turmoil under Lake continues for Washington, as its 4-5 start is the worst since the 2015 season. Lake is also without both of the coordinators that he was with when he took over as head coach. Defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski departed Washington for the same job at Texas over the most recent offseason.
The future of the Huskies’ offense — at least for the remaining three games of the 2021 season — lies in the hands of Adams.
Adams joined Washington’s coaching staff in 2019 under head coach Chris Petersen. Most recently, Adams was the offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
