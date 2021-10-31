Wrinkles to game plan results in season-best defensive performance

PALO ALTO, Calif. — All season long, opponents have had their way running against the Washington football team’s defense.
In their first seven contests, the Huskies were gashed on the ground for an average of 194.4 yards per game — second-worst in the Pac-12 Conference.
But Saturday night against Stanford, something changed.
Washington opted to bring sophomore defensive back Kyler Gordon closer to the line of scrimmage and play nickelback, while redshirt freshman Mishael Powell stepped into Gordon’s spot at cornerback. Junior Brendan Radley-Hiles, who had spent most of his season at nickel prior to Saturday night, moved to safety alongside sophomore Dominique Hampton.
The result was a fantastic showing from the Huskies’ (4-4, 3-2 Pac-12) defense, limiting the Cardinal (3-5, 2-4 Pac-12) to one touchdown and just 71 yards rushing.
“I want to give so much credit to [assistant coaches] Bob Gregory, Will Harris, and Terrance Brown,” head coach Jimmy Lake said. “We knew we had to change something up against Stanford’s offense and what we’ve done in years past. We gave them a whole bunch of different looks that they have never seen before and we felt like we kept them off-balance.”
It was clear right away that the Cardinal took note of Gordon, running to the opposite side of the field and into the path of freshman linebacker Carson Bruener. By halftime, Bruener — who made the first career start Saturday — had nine tackles, six of which were solo, setting the tone for a sound night of tackling from the UW defense.
“[Bruener’s] got such an unbelievable motor,” redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris said. “He’s got the bloodline in him, he bleeds purple and gold, and he’ll lay his heart on the line for any of us. That really showed and it’s super cool to see a freshman work like that.”
Bruener finished the night with 15 tackles, including a key sack and forced fumble of Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee to set-up a field goal that extended Washington’s lead in the third quarter.
“First start, and [I] obviously played pretty good,” Bruener said. “I’ll remember this for a while.”
Injuries surely factored into all of the changes for the UW defense. Senior defensive back Alex Cook was carted off the field last week against Arizona, sophomore defensive back Cameron Williams has been banged up all year, and sophomore linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio hasn’t played since the UCLA game and will miss the remainder of the season.
But Bruener wasn’t the only young player to fill the presence for those absent. Freshman defensive lineman Voi Tunuufi had a big game himself, recording two sacks in the first quarter. Tunuufi and the efforts of the rest of the UW defensive line limited the Cardinal ground attack to just 2.6 yards per rush.
“These guys are all young players,” Lake said. “[Tunuufi], two sacks, true freshman playing defensive line. Bruener, getting his first start ever, freshman. You can go up and down the board there, these are young guys … So proud of everybody in there, they come to work every single day, and I think the confidence is going to keep getting better and better as the weeks go on.”
Washington’s stout defensive front forced Stanford to become more one-dimensional and McKee to attempt 32 passes. The Huskies were able to take advantage, coming up with two key interceptions.
The first was a product of pressure from the Washington defensive line. Tied at 3-3 in the second quarter, the Cardinal were down to the Huskies’ 15-yard line, but sophomore defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa got pressure into McKee’s face, forcing a poor throw that landed in the arms of sophomore linebacker Jackson Sirmon. Washington would score on the ensuing drive to take a 6-3 lead.
Interception number two was game-sealing. Radley-Hiles came down with a desperation heave with just seconds remaining to give the Huskies their second consecutive victory.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
