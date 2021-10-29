Washington’s depth to be tested against Stanford

If the Washington football team didn’t already have enough going wayward this season, this past week was another gut punch.
Head coach Jimmy Lake announced that two of the Huskies’ sophomore starters — inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and running back Richard Newton — will miss the remainder of the season due to injuries. Both have received surgery on their respective injuries, Ulofoshio on his arm and Newton to his torn ACL.
Three other starters missed the most recent game against Arizona after suffering injuries versus UCLA: junior offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland, sophomore defensive back Cameron Williams, and sophomore defensive lineman Sam Taimani. Lake considered all three week-to-week.
“I’m so proud of those guys to go down [to Tucson] in a tough environment, a place we have had a lot of trouble with over the years … shorthanded with some players that were not able to travel with us,” Lake said. “Now we’re already back to work and getting ready to travel to another tough place to play in Palo Alto.”
It’s another setback in a season that has featured struggles on both sides of the ball, some embarrassing losses, and numerous injuries to key skill position players at the beginning of the year.
After a poor start tested the character of coaches and players, the Huskies’ biggest challenge now is replacing big contributors on both sides of the ball.
In the backfield, Washington turns to seniors Kamari Pleasant and Sean McGrew to fill the shoes of Newton.
McGrew leads the Huskies with 269 yards on the ground and six touchdowns this season. He has already proved capable of running the wildcat, taking direct snaps as Newton often did in the UW backfield.
Pleasant has been the most productive of the UW backs, averaging 6.5 yards per carry after not getting a single touch in the first two games.
“We have three really good running backs that we all feel really good about,” Lake said. “I think every single game when you’ve seen the second or third guy go in … he goes out and makes plays [because] he’s fresh and the defense is worn down.”
Specifically, Lake spoke of redshirt freshman Cameron Davis, who scored his first collegiate touchdown last Friday at Arizona late in the game.
“It felt good right when I got the ball,” Davis said. “I saw my blockers in front of me and I was sure it was going to be a touchdown because I saw the defense creeping up pre-snap. It was a great look, a great opportunity, and I made the most out of it.”
When the Huskies hit the road to face the Cardinal (3-4, 2-3 Pac-12) this weekend, they will have an excellent opportunity to test their depth at running back.
Stanford has allowed 202.7 yards per game on the ground this season — 15th most in the nation and the worst in the Pac-12.
But UW will need to clean up its own run defense which has struggled all season long.
With the loss of Ulofoshio, who was the Huskies’ leading tackler prior to a season-ending injury, the UW run defense will continue to be tested as younger players see more game action.
“[Ulofoshio] is one of our best players and one of our leaders,” Lake said. “Some of those young guys, there were some ups and downs in the games. There were some really good run fits, there were some really good pass fits, there were also some that we didn’t fit it very well, and there was a big run here or there. That’s just going to be part of the growth we’ll have to deal with [as] some of the young players [are] now thrust into starting roles.”
One of those younger players is freshman linebacker Carson Bruener. The Woodinville native saw his most significant game action against the Wildcats and recorded seven tackles in place of Ulofoshio.
As Bruener and company command the middle of the field, Washington’s outside linebackers have received a big boost with the return of sophomore Zion Tupuola-Fetui in recent weeks.
Although Tupuola-Fetui led the team with seven sacks in just four games last season, his pass-rush will do the Huskies no favors if he cannot bolster a front that has failed to force opponents to go away from the run this year. The key for Tupuola-Fetui is creating game-changing plays, such as fumbles.
“Even if things aren’t looking good, the scoreboard or how we’re playing, a lot of the time we’re still in the game,” Tupuola-Fetui said. “With me on the field, I feel like I present the opportunity for a big play at any given time. Once that play arises, hopefully, things swing our way in any game, whether we’re in the lead or not. It just feels good to score points and I have to do my part in setting us up to do so.”
Washington will be searching for a big play when it heads down to Palo Alto on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m, as it looks to improve to 3-2 in conference play and threaten for the top spot in the Pac-12 North. The Huskies are looking to avenge their only loss from the 2020 season — when they fell short of the Cardinal at home 31-26.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.