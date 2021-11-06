Failure to capitalize on momentum plagues Washington in loss to Oregon

Saturday evening against No. 4 Oregon, the Washington defense came in looking to prove something.
All season long, the UW defense has been a point of criticism, allowing 178.5 rushing yards per game through the first eight matchups. Against the Ducks — a side that averaged 204.9 yards per game on the ground entering the game — the Huskies’ defense stood strong in the first half, allowing 114 rushing yards and only 190 total yards.
While the overall numbers might not have been jaw dropping, the energy and big plays were definitely there for the Huskies defense.
On UO’s first drive of the game, the UW defense came away with a huge play. After Oregon was putting together a nice drive, Washington’s freshman linebacker Carson Bruener intercepted and returned the ball 50 yards, all the way to Oregon’s six-yard line.
With the great field position, UW was able to easily punch the ball in with senior tailback Sean McGrew and take a 7-0 lead three minutes into its biggest game of the year.
The Huskies’ defense began to resemble the defense of old, flying around making impact plays left and right. Less than five minutes after the interception, UW came up with another key series of plays.
After a three-and-out on offense, Washington senior punter Race Porter pinned Oregon back at its own one-yard line. The Ducks were unable to get out of the end zone, as junior tailback Travis Dye was tackled one play later in the end zone for a safety courtesy of UW sophomore linebacker Jackson Sirmon.
Washington’s defense had given the team a 9-3 lead, eight minutes into the game, but was unable to capitalize, reaching the end zone just once more for the remainder of the night.
“So frustrating, so frustrating,” head coach Jimmy Lake said. “You have a team like that on the ropes in our stadium and all those big plays that we’re making, those defensive stops that we’re making, extremely frustrating.”
Oregon was on the ropes and Washington failed to capitalize with a knockout blow. Washington’s offense in the first half managed to gain a meager 97 total yards of offense, including three straight three-and-outs following the early touchdown and then a three-play drive that ended in an interception.
Even with the offense not building off or capitalizing on any of the defensive momentum, the defense wasn’t deterred and still managed to keep energized and keep fighting the entire game. The Huskies defense held an offense that averaged 36.1 points per game to only 10 points in the first half and 26 points by the end of the game.
A major reason for the UW defense having that success in the first half was the leg of Porter.
Washington punted the ball four times in the first half. The result was Oregon’s starting field position on those four punts of its own one-yard line, two-yard line, 17-yard line, and 13-yard line. Oregon’s four drives after the four Washington punts were all punts of their own.
Not only did the Huskies’ punter create energy on special teams, but the UW return man, Giles Jackson, did his best to create a sense of hope and excitement in the game.
Jackson transferred to Washington from Michigan having experience on kick returns with two return touchdowns in his first two seasons. Through eight games at Washington, Jackson had yet to have a game where it seemed like he could break it for a score each time he touched the ball. That all changed Saturday.
Jackson had three kick returns, including one that went for 25 yards and another that went for 43 yards, and was one tackle away from possible scoring on both of those kick returns. Jackson’s one punt return was also electrifying with the possibility for so much more on his 21-yard run.
Jackson’s great returns helped set up UW’s offense with ideal field possession, drive after drive. However, UW’s offense was unable to create its own energy and capitalize on great field possession.
“We needed to execute a lot better, especially in that first quarter,” Lake said. “In that first quarter and a half when we had a lot of momentum going, if we were able to do anything there offensively, put some points on the board, we really felt like we could’ve really got the momentum on our side. With the turnover, our early touchdown, the safety, some really good returns by Giles Jackson, but unfortunately we didn’t execute well enough.”
By the end of the game, Washington’s defense had allowed 427 total yards, with 329 of those yards coming on the ground. That marked the second time this season where Washington’s defense allowed over 300 yards on the ground and the fifth time the opposition has run for over 200 yards.
Even with the huge yard total for the Ducks, the Huskies’ defense was still fighting and made a last stand, as they held strong and forced Oregon to punt the ball with 2:14 to go in the game down eight.
Washington’s offensive response, a three-and-out capped off with a snap over Porter’s head for a safety, was a fitting end to a game that could’ve been much different, had the offense ever found their own energy.
“We need to execute better in all three phases, but especially on offense,” Lake said. “We didn’t play good enough on offense tonight, we didn’t get enough first downs, we didn’t score enough points, we didn’t run the football well enough, we didn’t throw the football well enough, we didn’t catch the football well enough. That allowed our opponent to sit there and just hand the ball off and not put them in any dangerous situations.”
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.