What they say: Talking Wolverine football with the Michigan Daily

A game that has been circled on the calendars of Washington football fans for months, if not years, has suddenly lost nearly all of the glamour after the UW was upset by Montana in week one.
Regardless of prior results, Washington heads to Michigan to rekindle a storied rivalry this Saturday at the Big House. The Huskies and Wolverines both have a lot of uncertainties around their respective programs, and before the game, The Daily UW spoke with Brendan Roose, sports editor at The Michigan Daily, for his thoughts on the upcoming matchup.
Q: What’s the feeling around the UW game in the Michigan program?
Brendan Roose: “Generally speaking, before Saturday, the vibe around Michigan was that Washington would be a big test and a good measuring stick for where the program is at in a rebuilding year. I thought going into Washington’s season that it was a little overrated. I didn’t think that Jimmy Lake had really proven anything to really deserve a high rating, but obviously there was a lot of uncertainty. After the [Montana] game, there is a lot more dismissiveness in a way. The players and coaches in press conferences will say that they’re prepared and taking every opponent seriously, but I think that generally speaking the vibe around fans and students is that Washington won’t be too much of a test after whatever happened against Montana.”
Q: What’s the expectation around head coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan this year?
A: “For much of the Harbaugh era it was a situation where, ‘OK, Michigan is near the top, but is not quite beating Ohio State or competing for national championships.’ Last season, where they went 2-4, was the first time where there was a legitimate gripe and large wings of the fanbase saying, ‘It’s time to make a change and get rid of the head coach.’ The expectation around Ann Arbor is that they will take a step forward or else he’ll be fired. What that looks like, the predictions were around 8-4. Most people understand that a rebuild like this isn’t going to happen overnight but recognize that if significant progress isn’t made this season, it’s time to make a change.”
Q: Is this game a stepping stone for Harbaugh?
A: “It’s a stepping stone in that he’s really tried to transition his approach to coaching. He hired a very young staff. The average age of his assistant coaches is now 37 after being about 46 last year. The energy around the program has been youth, energy, and recruiting. It’s sort of been a big gamble for Harbaugh to go after these less established assistant coaches, but to salvage his coaching career at Michigan it was a step he needed to make.”
Q: What did you see from Michigan’s 47-14 win vs. Western Michigan?
A: “The first game for Michigan was probably a best-case scenario. Michigan has a first-year starting quarterback in Cade McNamara, he’s a junior. In the first game he played pretty well. They didn’t have to lean on him too much because the run game was really strong, but he had two touchdown passes and only two incompletions in the entire game. There was Ronnie Bell who caught one of those touchdown passes, he was Michigan’s most reliable receiver and spiritual leader of the offense, he injured [his] knee and it is season-ending. That is a pretty monumental loss for the Michigan offense because there is no longer a clear number one wide receiver on the team. In the running back room, Hassan Haskins is not the most athletic but he’ll run people over. In week one, Blake Corum stole the show at running back. He’s a quick, explosive, dynamic running back. I’m guessing it will be the two running backs sharing the load between them.”
Q: On defense, what does Michigan bring?
A: “In the Harbaugh era they’ve had one of the strongest defenses, until last year they fell apart. They ended up having to fire their defensive coordinator. To replace him, Harbaugh hired a young, first-time defensive coordinator from the Ravens, Mike Macdonald. Deeply unproven, he only ever coached the linebackers in Baltimore. In that first week there was a lot more zone coverage, which is new compared to the Don Brown regime. They struggled in pass defense early but managed to lock down Western Michigan. Their biggest strengths, Aidan Hutchinson is a defensive end, one of the best pass rushers in the country, he will continue to harass opposing quarterbacks, and that will be something Washington will probably struggle to block. Daxton Hill, a former five-star safety, made a move to nickel corner and was all over the field in that game. He is by far the most athletic player on that defense and the pass defense will rely on him a lot to really hold down the fort.
Q: Score prediction?
A: “It could be all over the place. I will say 38-24, Michigan wins.”
You can follow Michigan Daily sports editor Brendan Roose on Twitter at @BrendanRoose and stay up-to-date on all things Wolverines at @theblockm
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.