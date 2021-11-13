Fourth quarter implosion dooms Huskies versus Sun Devils

Washington looked like a team without a head coach Saturday night.
That’s exactly what the Huskies were, without Jimmy Lake due to a week-long suspension.
For three quarters, Washington made-do with acting head coach Bob Gregory and interim play-caller Junior Adams, leading by 14 points in the first quarter, and by 10 in the fourth quarter.
But ultimately the make-do coaching staff could only hold up for so long.
Sloppy play for UW on both sides of the ball allowed Arizona State to score 21 fourth quarter points and ultimately complete the comeback to win the game, 35-30.
“When you’re in a little bit of the chaos that’s the true measure of all of it and our guys stepped up and they battled their ass off,” Gregory said.
Leading 24-14 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Huskies (4-6, 3-4 Pac-12) were in fantastic shape to close out the game and even their record to 5-5, but the Sun Devils (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) managed a long 20-play, 81-yard drive to cut the lead to three at 24-21 with 5:46 remaining.
After alternating playing time all evening with freshman Sam Hard, in crunch time UW went back to its starting quarterback redshirt freshman Dylan Morris. Needing to put together a few good plays on offense to stop the ASU momentum, UW did the opposite, going three-and-out and giving the Sun Devils the ball back with 4:14 left in the game.
Washington’s run defense, which had suffered all night, failed to stop ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels and running back Rachaad White when it mattered most. The Sun Devils used seven plays, all on the ground, to march 56 yards into the end zone for their first lead of the night at 28-24.
Arizona State finished with 286 rushing yards, the sixth team to rush for more than 200 yards in a game against UW this season. The Sun Devils finished with just 90 passing yards, becoming the fourth opponent to defeat the Huskies this year despite throwing for less than 100 yards. Washington is 0-4 in such games.
“We need to stop the run when we need to, that’s pretty obvious,” Gregory said. “It was for the most part missed tackles and then it was just a run fit here or there. That’s what it usually comes down to when they’re pulling guys and the quarterback has the option to keep it, you’ve got to be pretty on it and we weren't all the time and missed some tackles.”
Looking for a game-winning touchdown on the ensuing drive, things went from bad to worse for Washington.
Facing fourth-and-1 from the UW 34-yard line, Morris dropped back and telegraphed a slant pass to freshman receiver Jalen McMillan. ASU linebacker Merlin Robertson read Morris’ eyes the whole way, stepping in front of the pass and returning the interception all the way to the end zone to seal the game for the Sun Devils at 35-24.
Somehow, Washington still had a chance to win the game with seconds left.
The Huskies marched down the field against a soft Sun Devil defense, reaching the end zone with just three ticks remaining on the clock, and after a failed two-point conversion trailed 35-30.
A recovered onside kick gave UW one last shot, but the Huskies didn’t even go for the end zone. Instead of putting in Huard, who has a stronger arm, UW opted for Morris, who unfathomably threw just 10 yards downfield. Morris’ intended target, freshman wide receiver Rome Odunze, dropped the ball and with it Washington’s hopes at a miracle play.
But before the fourth quarter collapse, Washington was able to hold things together.
Despite the suspension of Lake, injuries to its leading rusher and receiver, and a new play-caller, Washington came out on fire offensively versus Arizona State on Saturday night.
On the first drive of the game, Adams coordinated some well-put together plays, deploying a number of creative calls, leading to one of the most successful drives of the season for the Huskies.
UW opened the game with five pass-catchers lined up out wide, something it had avoided doing on nearly any play for much of the season under ex-offensive coordinator Donovan.
A drive that featured screen passes, an end-around, and a throw-back pass from McMillan to redshirt Morris needed just 4:04 to go 60 yards to the end zone. Redshirt freshman running back Cameron Davis plunged in from six yards away to put UW on top 7-0.
Following the opening drive touchdown, The Washington defense forced a three-and-out of Arizona State.
Yet again, the Huskies found a groove offensively on their second drive. Morris hit four different receivers en route to another Davis rushing touchdown on the eight-play, 67-yard drive.
After opening the game with consecutive touchdown drives, Washington decided to stick to its plan from the week’s practice, splitting reps at quarterback between Morris and Huard.
“We just wanted to make sure we gave Sam... the plan was two or three series each half,” Gregory said. “I can’t recall exactly how it worked out, but that was the plan going into the game.”
Things didn’t go as well on drive number three, as UW turned to Huard while backed up at its own goal line and went three-and-out.
The theme continued for the following two Washington drives, as the Huskies couldn’t get out of the shadow of their own end zone on three straight drives starting from inside the six-yard line, alternating Huard and Morris.
“We talked about [the quarterback situation] and sat down with the offensive guys,” Gregory said. “I’m not an offensive genius all of a sudden with this interim deal, it was ‘hey let’s make sure we get Sam in there.;’ That could give us a spark and let’s make sure we get some good plays that they both could do and simplify it and that brings down the package, less plays.”
Arizona State finally got on the board with 46 seconds left in the first half after some miscommunication in the UW secondary led to an 18-yard touchdown pass. A quick drive from UW led to a field goal and a 17-7 halftime lead.
The teams exchanged punts and touchdown drives in the third quarter. UW headed into the fourth quarter with a 24-14 lead after a one-yard touchdown run from senior tailback Kamari Pleasant before falling apart.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
