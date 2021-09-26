Timely turnovers cover up blunders in Pac-12-opening win

All week leading up to the Cal game, Washington football head coach Jimmy Lake perched the need for his Huskies to stop the run.
Averaging 6.1 yards per rush over their first three games, the Bears entered the game with a favorable matchup against a Huskies’ run defense that has struggled mightily over the past two seasons against the rushing attack.
Finding a way to shut down the Bears on the ground would force them to go to the air, something Lake and his talented secondary could feast on and generate takeaways.
The plan worked out nearly flawlessly for much of the evening. Cal was limited to just 3.7 yards per carry, attempting to throw the ball to get its offense going. The result was a field day from Washington sophomore defensive back Kyler Gordon, who intercepted two passes and came up with a clutch tackle in the fourth quarter to keep the Huskies in front.
“We were expecting to stop the run and make them throw, so we obviously got a little bit of both and just took advantage on both sides of it,” Gordon said. “The fumble on the runs and the interceptions, making them put the ball in the air. We all did what we had to do, team effort.”
Considering what had been spoken about during the week, there wasn’t a more fitting way for the game to end, as the Huskies defeated the Bears 31-24 in overtime courtesy of a fumble recovery on the goal-line.
“It really helps when you’re able to stop the run and put offenses in less conservative situations,” Lake said. “All of a sudden we’re able to generate some turnovers. [I’m] extremely proud of our guys stopping the run, that was one of the keys to the game. Our d-line and outside linebackers, they played phenomenal.”
The Huskies won the turnover battle 3-to-1, helping to sway momentum frequently in their favor. Washington scored seven points off of those turnovers ultimately the difference in the game.
Despite the cinematic ending of players streaming across the field in celebration, the victory also had its blemishes.
A 14 point second half lead disappeared as the UW offense reverted to the run-first approach that led to its 0-2 start in the biggest moments.
After its first drive of the second half took more than five minutes off the clock and resulted in a field goal, the UW offense struggled to go anywhere. The Huskies’ longest drive for the remainder of the game consumed just 2:12, leaving their defense out to dry for much of the final 30 minutes.
Washington quarterback Dylan Morris was without his favorite target in tight end Cade Otton — who missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols — and that certainly impacted his second half performance. After a nearly flawless first half in which he threw for 188 yards, two touchdowns, and only three incompletions, Morris was just 8-for-18 in the second half and the Huskies were just 3-for-8 on third down, a situation that Otton would usually be utilized.
Also contributing to the offense’s second half struggles was the absence of sophomore tailback Richard Newton. Arguably Washington’s most powerful running back, Newton did not have a single carry in the game.
The defense had its own issues, failing to contain Cal quarterback Chase Garbers, who kept drives alive with his legs, rushing for 71 yards including the game-tying score in the fourth quarter.
“[UW quarterback] Camden Sirmon did a great job of being [Garbers] in practice,” Lake said. “It just goes to show you, Chase Garbers, he’s a heck of a quarterback. He’s really good throwing the football, but he does a great job on third down escaping pressure and scrambling for first downs. We worked on it all week long and definitely didn’t stop him enough throughout the game, but we stopped him when we needed to.”
But again, in the biggest of moments, the defense pulled through.
With the game tied at 24 and 1:16 remaining, Cal took over at its own 25-yard line, looking to drive into field goal range to walk out of Husky Stadium with the win.
But the Huskies’ defense had other ideas, limiting the Bears’ downfield attack and forcing them into a 55-yard field goal attempt that was well short, sending the game to overtime.
The play of the night then came on first and goal from the UW two-yard line in overtime.
Leading 31-24, the game looked imminent to enter a second period of overtime with Cal barreling down on the end zone, but Washington sophomore defensive back Cameron Williams laid a massive hit on running back Damien Moore, jarring the ball loose. Senior outside linebacker Ryan Bowman fell on the ball to seal the win for the Huskies, capping off a night of clutch defensive moments and the UW’s first win over Cal since 2017.
It may not have been the prettiest of wins, but Lake was sure happy that the game plan worked out in the end.
“I’m just so happy for our players,” Lake said. “I know how much work they put in, and to grind it out like that in an overtime game, it’s just a proud moment for all our coaches to know the grit that our team played with and that they could walk out of the stadium as winners, it is a great thing.”
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.