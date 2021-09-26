Washington uses goal-line stand in overtime to defeat Cal

It doesn’t get any sweeter than winning on the last play of the game, and on Saturday night in Husky Stadium, the Washington football team did just that. It was a turnover that sealed the game against Cal in overtime, as the Huskies beat the Bears, 31-24.
The game came down to a first and goal from the two-yard line. After the Huskies (2-2, 1-0 Pac-12) scored a touchdown to open up overtime, the Bears (1-3, 0-1) needed to match that to force a second overtime.
Running to his right, Cal running back Damien Moore was barreling down on the end zone, but then Cameron Williams hit.
Washington’s sophomore defensive back punched the ball out of Moore’s hands with a massive hit and senior linebacker Ryan Bowman fell on the ball for the Huskies to seal the win. Making the play even more impressive, Williams was playing with two beat-up hands and used his shoulder to pop the ball free.
“I was playing the crease, on the wing and the tight end, I was trying to shoot that gap and make a play inside,” Bowman said. “But then the tight end was squeezing down on me and I regained my leverage outside. Right when I got outside the tight end I saw the ball pop-out and was just like, ‘Pffft, Alright.’ [I]picked it up, I wanted to run but I had to get on the ground.”
The game-clinching fumble recovery was not the first turnover of the game for the Huskies. Washington forced three turnovers against Cal, the other two were interceptions by sophomore defensive back Kyler Gordon.
“This is the Kyler Gordon night that we all knew was gonna happen,” head coach Jimmy Lake said. “He’s extremely athletic, has ball skills, his technique is as good as it’s been since he’s been here”
Gordon was the star for the Huskies on Saturday night. Besides his two interceptions, Gordon also finished the night as Washington’s leading tackler finishing the night with 10. A few of those tackles were bigger than others. The biggest one of Gordon’s tackles came with just over 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter, when he made an open-field tackle on fourth down to get the Washington defense off the field.
“I got the call, the check, and the call, and as soon as I saw the quarterback I knew he was going to throw it,” Gordon said about the fourth-down stop. “And as soon as he was released, I just came down as hard as I could.”
The win over Cal was even sweeter for Gordon, since it was his pass interference penalty in 2019 that helped the Bears get the victory over the Huskies.
Offensively, the Huskies were a tale of two halves. In the first half, the Huskies moved the ball down the field with ease, scoring three touchdowns and gaining almost 200 yards.
Freshman Taj Davis opened the scoring with an impressive 19-yard touchdown catch with a Cal defender draped on his back, lunging into the end zone to cap off a 36-yard drive following Gordon’s first interception.
After Cal evened the game with its own touchdown, freshman wide receiver Jalen McMillan was wide open in the end zone on a play action pass to put the Huskies back in front 14-7 early in the second quarter.
The lead stretched to 21-7 after senior running back Sean McGrew scored on a direct snap, setting the Huskies up nicely for the second half with a 21-10 lead after a Cal field goal.
Everything seemed to be working on offense, with redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris going into halftime with 144 yards and two touchdowns on 11-for-14 passing.
The second half was a different story. The Huskies had no rhythm with only scoring coming from a field goal early in the third quarter. The offense went five straight drives with no points to end regulation. Morris was 8-for-18 for 93 yards in the second half.
“That’s something we’re definitely going to have to dive into the film to see what the hiccups are,” Lake said about the offense. “I do know that we were facing a really good defense that probably made adjustments, but there were also a few plays where we had to execute better.”
Cal tied the game up with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter at 24-24 after a rushing touchdown from quarterback Chase Garbers, but were unable to make a 55-yard game-winning field goal with three seconds left, sending the game to overtime.
There were some positives offensively for Washington, including the play of McGrew who had two touchdowns, including the go-ahead touchdown in overtime, on 56 yards rushing. After not playing in the opening two games of the season, McGrew has four touchdowns in the past two games.
Washington will travel down to Corvallis next weekend to take on Oregon State in its first road conference matchup in almost two years at 6 p.m.
