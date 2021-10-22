Dylan Morris’ injury paves way for true UW freshman quarterback Sam Huard to take snaps versus UA

TUCSON, Ariz. — After a 2-4 start to the season and failing to score on its opening drive against Arizona, Washington head football coach Jimmy Lake decided it was time to pull the trigger.
On the second drive of Washington’s game against Arizona, true freshman quarterback Sam Huard entered the game under center in place of redshirt freshman Dylan Morris.
Although Lake said Monday that the Huskies were, “nowhere near,” making a quarterback change, Huard was made aware of the coaching decision prior to Friday’s game that he would see significant playing time against the Wildcats. An injury to Morris on the first drive of the game made the pregame decision a moot point.
Prior to Friday’s game against Arizona, Huard played once during the 2021 season in a blow-out win against Arkansas State, where he went 2-for-5 for 31 yards.
Morris struggled in the first six-plus games of the 2021 season, with an 8-to-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Huard is one of the most heralded prospects in Washington history. He attended Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien and was recruited as a five-star pro-style quarterback.
Prior to Huard, the last true freshman quarterback to play for Washington was Jake Browning in 2015.
