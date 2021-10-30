Instant: Washington finishes out slow game on a high, beats Stanford 20-13

The Washington football team pulled away with its second conference win in a row Saturday, taking down Stanford 20-13 in the last minute of the game to move on to .500 on the season.
The Huskies led for the majority of the night, riding leads from field goals and stuffing the Stanford run. Things didn’t look out of control for most of the game, with the Huskies (4-4, 3-2 Pac-12) working their way down the field slowly but surely, not allowing Stanford to do anything drastic.
Things got rocky in the fourth, as Stanford scored the first touchdown of the game and followed with a field goal to gain the lead, but Washington completely turned it around thanks to a cool-under-pressure performance by quarterback Dylan Morris.
The turning point:
It may have come in the last half-minute, but Washington’s dominant final plays secured the game quickly, with Morris’ final drive resulting in a touchdown to freshman Jalen McMillan that moved the score to 18-13.
The drive featured a trick play by Morris, who confused the Cardinal (3-5, 2-4 Pac-12) defense with a sneak up the left, and later the deep throw to McMillan.
Washington successfully found a two-point conversion after that, and with the clock nearly drained, everything fell into place.
The Huskies forced their third turnover of the night as junior Brendan Radley-Hiles intercepted Stanford’s attempted pass, effectively ending the game 20-13.
One key stat: 4
As key as Washington’s final touchdown and interception were, Saturday’s consistency came in its four field goals.
Junior kicker Peyton Henry made four-of-four, showing up to score as UW managed to get down field, but struggled to close out in the end zone.
Until the last minute of the game, Washington had only scored off field goals, with Henry managing 12 points. His longest kick was for 37 yards in the second quarter.
UW player of the game: Carson Bruener
In the absence of inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio — who will miss the remainder of the year due to an arm injury — freshman Carson Bruener completely took off, leading the UW defense with 11 solo tackles off 15 total and a sack.
Entering the game with 16 total tackles so far this season, Bruener nearly doubled his total in one night and established himself as a strong element to the Washington defense.
What’s next?
Washington returns home next week, taking on its toughest opponent of the season so far in No. 7 Oregon, the only Pac-12 team ranked in the NCAA top-25.
During Saturday’s win, a 4:30 p.m. kick off time was announced for the Saturday, Nov. 6 rivalry game at Husky Stadium.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com.
