3-2-1 football: The Daily’s primer on Arizona

Heading back on the road, the Washington football team preps to open the second half of the season against Arizona on Friday. Coming off a conference loss, the Huskies head into the weekend 2-4 (1-2 Pac-12) with their best shot at a conference win this season on deck. Here’s a look at this week’s opponent, Arizona.
3 numbers to know
0: Not winning a single game so far this season, the Wildcats (0-6, 0-3 Pac-12) head into the weekend ranking last in the Pac-12 South. Arizona poses the best chance since Cal for Washington to snag a much-needed conference win and move 2-2.
34: Arizona’s defense hasn’t kept a Pac-12 team under 34 points this season. Washington will have a good chance to score against the lackluster defense, hopefully firing up the offense early and swinging a solid game.
.650: Arizona has only made it to the red zone 20 times this season. The Wildcats have scored on just 13 of those possessions, good for a red zone percentage of .650, sixth-worst in the country. Of those 13 scores, eight of them have been field goals.
2 players to watch
Jalen John: Stepping up last week against Colorado, running back Jalen John led the team in rushing with 73 yards. With almost no other rushing yards coming from anywhere else but quarterback, it's safe to assume John will have a continued presence against Washington.
Will Plummer: After losing its second quarterback to injury last week, Arizona will start quarterback Will Plummer, who came into the game during last week’s fourth quarter. With Gunner Cruz, who started last week but now out for the year with a thumb injury, Plummer will begin his starting role against Washington. So far, he has only completed 50.7% of his passes in four games, throwing for 380 yards and two touchdowns.
1 recap of last week
Arizona didn’t score any points against Colorado last week, losing 34-0 to the second-worst team in the Pac-12 South. The Wildcats struggled to pass, managing just 153 receiving yards for their worst of the season.
Cruz’s exit due to injury led to a quarterback switch in the fourth, with Plummer coming in to finish the game. Neither quarterback threw more than 85 yards or got a kicker close enough for a field goal attempt.
Arizona extended its losing streak, which remains the nation’s longest at 18 games. Washington looks to push that streak farther Friday night, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. in Tucson, Arizona.
Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
