Confidence high amongst Huskies as camp kicks into full gear

Last season, Jimmy Lake and the Washington football team’s offensive mantra was “Run the Damn Ball”. This year’s offense will once again be run-heavy, but increased practice time and an expanded playbook have created newfound confidence on the offensive side of the ball going into 2021.
“I love it,” redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris said about the offense. “I’m not a stat guy as long as we’re winning games it doesn’t matter, I don’t care if I throw two times or 49 times.”
The increased confidence in the offense came to fruition on the final drive of Monday’s practice, as Morris conducted a nearly flawless two-minute drill. Morris capped the drive by completing a 20-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Terell Bynum.
2021’s offense will not be a carbon copy of 2020 by any means. Although it will still be run-heavy, the offensive playbook has expanded this offseason. The Huskies have had far more time to install their offense this August compared to 2020’s pandemic-shortened camp.
“We kind of already know everything playbook-wise because we installed it all in spring,” junior offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland said. “The install is getting slimmer and slimmer and we pretty much have the whole playbook in already.”
The extended practice time compared to last season has led to an increase in confidence on the offensive side ball. With time to fully install and work through the kinks in the offense this offseason, the Huskies should be far more confident offensively at the start of this season than they were at the start of last season.
“We’ve had a year to soak it all in,” sophomore tight end Jack Westover said. “All of our offense understands our offense, understands what we want to do, and when we want to do certain things.”
Westover has a very unique position in the offense as he splits his snaps between tight end and fullback. The fullback position is very important in the Huskies offense, and Westover brings versatility to that position. He has not just been blocking, but has also received carries on end-around plays throughout training camp.
Confidence is high in Washington’s camp, as it is now less than three weeks out from the season opener against Montana.
Other notes
Multiple Huskies were injured during practice, including what appeared to be relatively minor injuries to freshman receiver Jalen McMillian (hand) and freshman linebacker Daniel Heimuli (leg).
Freshman defensive back Jacobe Covington was wearing a mit around his left hand, but participated in practice.
Sophomore defensive back Cameron Williams was back on the field after missing a few practices over the weekend.
Freshman defensive lineman Kuao Peihopa was wearing a walking boot and watched practice from the sidelines.
Sophomore defensive back Asa Turner did not participate in practice. He has not appeared in a UW practice since early in fall camp.
Freshman wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli also missed another practice.
Junior kicker Peyton Henry was 1-for-2 from 50-yard field goal attempts in a special teams heavy day.
Practice was chippy, especially between the offensive and defensive lines, as they went head-to-head throughout the day.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
