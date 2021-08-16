Smoke, COVID-19, and concussions: A chat with UW football team physician Kim Harmon

Student-athlete health and safety is always important to Washington athletics, but with COVID-19 and unhealthy air from wildfire smoke impacting day-to-day life, the Huskies, and the Pac-12 are heading into this athletics season with new protocols.
According to the Pac-12 forfeiture policy recently announced for the 2021-22 academic year, a team that is unable to play “through its own fault” has to forfeit the game to its opponent and record a conference loss as a result. The opponent would consequently record a conference win.
Washington football team physician Kim Harmon laid out how the Huskies are handling these public health hurdles and discussed some of the changes the department is making before the football season begins.
Some of the answers in this Q&A have been edited for clarity.
You go outside and smell the smoke… at a certain point, is there too much smoke where you wouldn’t want a normal, healthy, young individual to be outside?
Kim Harmon: We follow the Pac-12 guidelines. If the [air quality index value] is sustainably over 200, then we don’t practice. Air quality can be drastically different around different places in the city. We have air quality monitors in the stadium, inside Dempsey [Indoor], down by the soccer fields. So we monitor that.
Regarding COVID-19, Is there any talk in the Pac-12 with how things might look differently this year?
Harmon: What’s really different right now is the opportunity to get vaccinated. Teams that are highly vaccinated are at a competitive advantage because they are unlikely to have outbreaks and have to forfeit. We are very lucky that most of our players are vaccinated. Hopefully we don’t have to deal with outbreaks with the vaccine.
How much do you think you’ve learned about how to reduce the chance of a game being suspended to the virus?
Harmon: We’ve learned a lot and I’ve learned a ton, but the virus keeps changing. What we learned last year can help us, but it’s a different game now. The virus has adjusted to our game plan so we’re going to continue to adjust.
Will players have to quarantine if they contract COVID-19 this season, regardless of vaccination status?
Harmon: If somebody has [COVID-19] they are supposed to quarantine for 10 days. What the latest evidence is showing, though, is that if you're vaccinated, the period of time that you are infectious is probably a couple days instead of up to 10 days. But we have to go by CDC and King County rules, so every time we have a positive [test] we have to talk to [UW environmental health & safety] and notify them and they make a decision. They do contact tracing, although we’ve usually done it first, and they make decisions with how long to keep people out.
Is there anything you’re learning about outdoor transmission or how the virus is spread through a group?
Harmon: We wrote a paper about this in the Pac-12 because we followed this very closely. We looked at all the testing across the Pac-12 from the time we started doing daily testing around October 1, 2020 to the end of February 2021 and during that time period, at least in football, there was not one episode where one team was positive and gave it to someone on the other team. All of the transmission and the outbreaks came from things that were outside of football games. It could have been practice, but more often it was from things off the field, meeting rooms maybe. Being outdoors seems to significantly decrease the chance that anybody is going to be infected.
Is the full capacity stadium something that worries you?
Harmon: The thing that worries me is that we still have a large chunk of unvaccinated people in the community. It’s dangerous for them, it’s filling up our hospitals, and the virus will continue to mutate where there remains a pool of people to infect, but I am not worried about the crowd infecting our team on the sideline.
Regarding concussions, the lineman on the team wear protective padding on their helmets during practice, how long have those been worn?
Harmon: This is the third year we have put our linemen in Guardian caps. Initially, we saw our concussions go down significantly after we put our linemen in those caps. The NFL has done some testing on similar products to that and shown that head impacts go down when people have those caps on. So anything we can do to keep our players safe. We don’t get any sort of pushback from our players about that, I think they actually like them once they get over the fact that they’re a little funny looking.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
