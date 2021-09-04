Edwards: Where is the creativity?

When the No. 20 Washington football team took a 7-0 lead four minutes and 41 seconds into Saturday’s season-opener against Montana at Husky Stadium, the opposition looked like another outmatched FCS opponent playing a Top 25 power five team.
But 55 minutes, 19 seconds, and zero points later, Washington head coach Jimmy Lake sat befuddled as to what had just unfolded in front of him, as his team was defeated by the Grizzlies, 13-7.
“We’re going to just have to go to the film,” was all that Lake had to offer the media following the game.
It was apparent on the field: the Grizzlies brought something the Huskies were not expecting.
But Washington should have been expecting what Montana brought. The Grizzlies were going to try and stay on the front foot, and that was easy to do, considering the Huskies’ offensive play calling, which lacked any sort of creativity to keep the Grizzlies off-balance.
If it wasn’t apparent when Lake sported his “run the damn ball,” hat last season, it became clear Saturday evening: the Huskies’ offense is stuck in the 20th century.
All credit to Montana, it played one hell of a game, but FCS teams don’t just walk into Husky Stadium and defeat Washington. It didn’t happen in 2008 when the Huskies went 0-12, tying the worst record in FBS history. In fact, Washington hasn’t lost to a FCS team since the FCS was founded in 1978.
The Huskies allowed this to happen, and their predictability on the offensive side is the sole reason why.
Even with the absence of its top three wide receivers for undisclosed reasons, it was easy to think that the UW would be able to grind out a victory on the ground behind one of the biggest and most experienced offensive lines in school history.
Somehow, the Huskies won three games with that approach last season, but luck can only go so far. Four games of film on Washington offensive coordinator John Donovan’s playbook was all that Montana needed to know that the Huskies’ game plan was not going to change heading into 2021.
And instead of bulldozing over the Grizzlies defense as they may have hoped, it was the Huskies’ offensive line who got pushed around.
Following an effective opening drive that saw the Huskies march 78 yards down the field and into the end zone in less than five minutes in what was likely a scripted drive, the UW offense looked incompetent for the remainder of the first half.
Starting tailback sophomore Richard Newton racked up 36 yards on the first drive of the game, but by the end of the game, the Huskies’ net rushing yards sat at a measly 65.
It wasn’t a product of poor decisions by Newton, though.
The play-calling pattern from Donovan plagued the Huskies from the minute their first drive of the day ended in a touchdown.
On third down, the Washington offense was 4-for-14, converting just two after the first quarter and one the entire second half. The biggest problem is that the Huskies passed on 13 of those third downs, with its only rushing attempt coming four minutes into the game.
The offensive line was also abused, going against Lake’s, “physical, bruising, and attacking,” style of offense that he promised when promoted to head coach in December 2019.
Redshirt freshman Julius Buelow, who got the first start of his career, at left guard, was left flat on his back more than once. Washington’s returning starters on the right side, Henry Bainivalu and Victor Curne, were unable to contain an edge on many rushing plays, and even preseason All-Pac-12 left tackle Jaxson Kirkland didn’t look like his usual self.
Not only was the UW running game poor, but its pass protection was also sub-par.
By halftime, the Grizzlies recorded two sacks against Huskies’ starting quarterback Dylan Morris, more than all four of Washington’s opponents combined across four games in 2020. At the end of the game, Morris was sacked thrice and threw three interceptions in addition.
As much as Washington likes to run the ball, it needs to get creative.
Spreading the ball around the field, picking up the tempo, or even throwing in the occasional trick play may help the Huskies to keep opposing defenses on the back foot. But sitting back and hoping that runs up the middle or tight end slants will do the trick allows the defense to take the role of aggressor.
The talent is there for the Huskies, it’s just a matter of whether they will use it.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.