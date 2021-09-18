Washington’s defense asserts itself against Arkansas State

Although the offense will grab most of the headlines after the Washington football team’s first win Saturday, its elite defensive performance should not be overlooked in the blowout win over Arkansas State. The Huskies’ defense shut down the Red Wolves’ offense, holding the opposition to just 268 yards in the 52-3 victory.
The Huskies were dominant at every level defensively, but it all started upfront. The front seven for the Huskies was finally able to get pressure on an opposing team and disrupt their offense, both in the run and pass game.
“I’m very proud of our defense and our defensive line play,” Washington head coach Jimmy Lake said. “They clogged up those running lanes and it was nice to see some turnovers finally.”
The Huskies’ run defense played much better than they have all season. After giving up 343 on the ground last week at Michigan, Washington was able to bottle up the Arkansas State rushing attack, holding them to only 48 yards on the ground.
Giving up big plays and missing tackles has plagued the Huskies all season, but not Saturday as they looked to eliminate their mistakes. Despite a slippery playing surface for most of the game, the Washington defenders made open-field tackles and stop Arkansas State from getting any big chunk plays, especially in the running game
“Use your feet, use your eyes, see what you see, and make a play on the ball.” junior safety Brendan Radley-Hiles said about the defensive game plan. “Wrapping up and making sure we got our guys to the ground, that was the game plan.”
Radley-Hiles, nicknamed Bookie, was the star of the defense against Arkansas State. The transfer made his presence felt throughout the game as he finished with nine total tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery.
“Every single game Bookie has improved, and this was his best game so far,” Lake said. “We want to continue to grow and develop and Bookie has taken that advice, and that’s what our great players do.”
Finally being able to turn the ball over was one of the biggest takeaways for the Washington defense against Arkansas State. After no turnovers in the first two games of the season, the Huskies had three today, all of them coming in the second half.
The highlight play for the defense came late in the fourth quarter when freshman Jalen Trice recovered a fumble and ran it back 72 yards to the house for a scoop and score touchdown.
“We talked about last week, turnovers come in bunches,” Lake said. “I wanna give credit to our offense for scoring points, and putting our opponent where they need to throw the football. When they have to start throwing the football, there you go, advantage dogs.”
The Red Wolves’ lethal passing attack, which was one of the best in the nation heading into Saturday, was kept completely in check by the Huskies’ secondary. Arkansas State quarterback James Blackman, who had 304 yards and four touchdowns last week, was held to just 176 yards on 16-for-38 passing.
Even when the Huskies’ backups were on the field late in the game the defense did not let up, holding the Red Wolves to only three points the entire game and not allowing a garbage-time touchdown late in the game.
“Everybody’s ready. Even if you’re a backup on this team you could be a star,” Radley-Hiles said. “Everybody on this team produces at that starting level. That’s the standard that we set out on this defense as a whole, and the [defensive backs] room to be specific.”
The Huskies must keep the defensive momentum up as they take a step up in competition heading into conference play next week. Washington will open up conference play next weekend at home against Cal.
Reach contributing writer Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.