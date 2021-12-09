DeBoer adds to staff, multiple Huskies to pursue NFL

Washington football head coach Kalen DeBoer continues to move his staff from Fresno State up to Washington.
After DeBoer announced that offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb would join him from Fresno State on Monday, the new head coach made two more staff announcements in the following days.
Courtney Morgan was named UW’s director of player personnel Tuesday, coming over from Michigan where he spent the 2021 season with the Wolverines in the same role. In 2019, Morgan worked with DeBoer at Fresno State, also serving as director of player personnel.
Morgan was ranked the No. 3 recruiter in the Mountain West Conference by 247Sports for the class of 2021 recruiting cycle.
“Courtney is an elite recruiter with a lot of strong West Coast connections,” DeBoer said. “[Morgan’s] been an integral part of building great recruiting classes everywhere he’s been. He has built his success on his dynamic personality. He builds strong relationships, and we’re very fortunate to be able to bring him to Washington.”
According to a UW press release, Morgan “will oversee all aspects of recruiting and scouting operations for DeBoer and his staff.”
On Wednesday, DeBoer announced Julius Brown as cornerbacks coach. Brown spent the past two years at Fresno State with DeBoer where he coached linebackers and safeties.
“Having worked with Coach ‘Juice’ the past two years, it's clear that his impact in our program will be widespread,” DeBoer said. “His ability to connect and build strong relationships with prospects and current team members is proven and critical to building and developing a strong position group, defense and team.”
In 2020, Brown was ranked the No. 2 recruiter in the Mountain West Conference by 247Sports for the 2020 recruiting cycle.
Multiple Huskies to pursue NFL
Before measuring what kind of record DeBoer might have in his first season as UW’s head coach, the Huskies’ roster will first need to take shape.
DeBoer will certainly have to replace an immense amount of talent on both sides of the ball, as multiple Huskies have announced their intention to pursue the 2022 NFL Draft in recent days.
Junior offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland announced Wednesday via Instagram that he will be pursuing the NFL. Kirkland has been named All-Pac-12 First Team in two consecutive seasons, playing left tackle.
Kirkland’s partner on the line, senior Luke Wattenberg, may also be headed to the NFL. Wattenberg posted a goodbye to UW on Instagram last week and accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl. Although Wattenberg has not said whether he plans to go pro, the Shrine Bowl often serves as an opportunity for NFL scouts to get a look at top college talent. Wattenberg played center during his final two seasons at UW after starting his career at guard.
On the defensive side of the ball, all signs point to sophomore defensive backs Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon pursuing the NFL.
Although neither player has made an official announcement, Gordon recently told Crosscut his plans to turn pro. Recent social media posts by Will Harris — who was defensive backs coach under former head coach Jimmy Lake — indicate that both McDuffie and Gordon will move on from college football, as expected by their high projections for the draft.
“Congrats Fam on [First Team Pac-12] now go show the world who the best is!!! Love y’all!!!” Harris’ post said with a picture of McDuffie and Gordon.
Nine Huskies named All-Pac-12
McDuffie, Gordon, and Kirkland all leave behind a lasting legacy on Montlake, and their final seasons were rewarded with All-Pac-12 First Team selections.
Kirkland was named to the first team for the second consecutive season, while McDuffie was second team and Gordon an honorable mention in 2020.
Senior punter Race Porter was named to the second team after breaking the single-season UW record for punting average this year at 48.5 yards per punt.
Five Huskies earned honorable mention: junior wide receiver Terrell Bynum, sophomore defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa, sophomore linebacker Jackson Sirmon, senior tailback Sean McGrew, and Wattenberg.
Bynum announced that he is returning to UW despite the coaching change, and there is no sign that Letuigasenoa or Sirmon will leave the program. McGrew graduated and will not return to the team.
Other notes
Freshman outside linebacker Cooper McDonald has entered the transfer portal, according to Rivals. The former three-star recruit recorded one tackle for loss and one sack in his two seasons at UW.
Three-star 2022 quarterback Jackson Stratton announced Tuesday on Twitter that he has decommitted from UW. He cited the recent coaching change as the reason for decommitting.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
