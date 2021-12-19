DeBoer completes UW coaching staff

Washington football head coach Kalen DeBoer completed his coaching staff Saturday, announcing five hires from his former staff at Fresno State after the conclusion of the Bulldogs’ bowl game.
Three of the hires are on the defensive side of the ball in addition to one on offense and head strength and conditioning coach Ron McKeefery.
McKeefery has worked with DeBoer for two years at Fresno State.
“[McKeefery] is an outside-the-box thinker who excels in balancing foundational principles with new, cutting-edge ideas," DeBoer said. “Ron's ability and relentless pursuit in building an elite 'team' culture is second to none, and I'm looking forward to seeing the immediate impact he'll have at UW, building our team physically and mentally."
William Inge and Chuck Morrell were announced as co-defensive coordinators, with Inge serving as linebackers coach and Morrell coaching safeties.
Inge spent the past two years on DeBoer’s staff at Fresno State, also coaching linebackers and serving as defensive coordinator. He also coached at Indiana with DeBoer in 2019.
"Coach Inge is a dynamic coach and person who has great knowledge and understanding of what it takes to build a great defense," DeBoer said. "His ability to connect with players and reach their hearts and minds is special. He did an amazing job each and every day creating an 'attitude' and 'culture' the past two seasons, which led to turning around the defense at Fresno State.”
Morrell coached at Fresno State for just one season, spending the nine years prior as head coach at Montana Tech, compiling a 52-44 record. He has coached with DeBoer at many points during his career, with the tandem spending many years together at Sioux Falls.
"Having coached with coach Morrell for 12 years, I have seen first-hand the ability he has to build attacking and dominant defenses," DeBoer said. "He is also an experienced and highly successful former head coach who will bring expertise and perspective to our program beyond just leading the defense. I am truly excited to have him and his family joining our UW football program."
Defensive ends coach Eric Schmidt has also worked with DeBoer for many seasons now, spending the past two years on the Bulldogs’ staff, Schmidt’s second tenure with DeBoer after the two worked together at Southern Illinois in the early 2010s. Schmidt will serve as special teams coordinator in addition to coaching edge rushers.
"Schmidt brings over 10 years of experience and success as a special teams and defensive coordinator," DeBoer said. "I've always been impressed with his attention to detail and passion for developing specialists."
The new hires will hope to translate the same success to Washington that they had at Fresno State where they helped the Bulldogs’ defense improve from 82nd to 22nd in the FBS in scoring defense from 2019 — the year before DeBoer’s arrival — to 2021.
Lee Marks will be the running backs coach. Throughout his career, Marks has spent many years coaching running backs as well as coaching strength and conditioning. From 2015-19 he worked as running backs coach at Boise State, his alma mater, before joining DeBoer’s staff at Fresno State.
"I am extremely excited about the addition of coach Marks to our UW football program," DeBoer said. "I have known coach Marks for over 10 years, and I've always been impressed with his success in recruiting and developing elite running backs throughout his career. Coach Marks is also more than a great football coach. He is a great leader and mentor who has a tremendous passion to build strong relationships with our team, staff, university and community."
Full UW coaching staff
- Kalen DeBoer - head coach
- Ryan Grubb - offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach
- Junior Adams - wide receivers coach
- Scott Huff - offensive line coach
- Lee Marks - running backs coach
- Nick Sheridan - tight ends coach
- William Inge - co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach
- Chuck Morrell - co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach
- Inoke Breckterfield - defensive line coach
- Julius Brown - cornerbacks coach
- Eric Schmidt - special teams coordinator and defensive ends coach
- Ron McKeefery - head strength & conditioning coach
