DeBoer is set for his debut, how did previous UW head football coaches fare in theirs?

With Saturday’s game marking head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first at Washington, The Daily examines the head coaching debut of the Huskies’ previous frontmen since 1950.

Jimmy Lake (2020-2021)

Head Coaching Debut: Nov. 14, 2020 vs. Oregon State, W 27-21

While UW ultimately prevailed in Jimmy Lake’s first game as head coach, the pandemic-defined Pac-12 season, which began in mid-November without fans, foreshadowed the strangeness and disorganization that surrounded Lake’s tenure.

The Huskies’ first drive of the game resulted in a blocked punt and a Beavers touchdown. 267 Washington rushing yards and several questionable calls later, UW prevailed for a 27-21 victory with an Asa Turner interception sealing the deal.

It was also the first start for redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris, who completed 14 of 24 passes with 141 yards. The Huskies were bitten by the pandemic to end their 2020 season, and Lake was fired after coaching nine games in 2021.

Chris Petersen (2014-2019)

Head Coaching Debut: Aug. 31, 2014 at Hawai’i, W 17-16

Washington’s optimism was high after the hire of Chris Petersen, and the Huskies were ranked No. 25 entering the 2014 season.

But the high hopes were nearly dashed before September even arrived, as Hawai’i jumped out to an early 10-0 lead. Fortunately, trusty receiver John Ross III lit a spark with a rushing and receiving touchdown, the latter a 91-yard score, and the Huskies seized a 17-10 lead.

The Rainbow Warriors clawed their way back and the Huskies ultimately survived a fright in the Aloha State, winning 17-16. Quarterback Jeff Lindquist out of Mercer Island High School completed just 10 of 26 passes for 162 yards, and UW was outgained 424 to 336 yards in a sloppy effort.

But a win is a win, and it proved to be the first of many for Petersen, whose six-year tenure generated some of the finer teams in the program’s history.

Steve Sarkisian (2009-2013)

Head Coaching Debut: Sept. 6, 2009 vs. LSU, L 31-23

After Washington went winless in 2008, new coach Steve Sarkisian was hired with the tall task of pulling the program out of the abyss. And it was a deep, deep abyss — the Huskies had won just 12 games in the previous five seasons combined.

“Sark” and the Huskies had a prime chance to regain prominence in week one, hosting No. 11 LSU at Husky Stadium. UW kept pace with LSU for much of the contest, and Jake Locker and the Huskies outgained the Tigers 478 to 321 yards. Despite their best efforts, the Huskies fell short in a 31-23 loss, the final defeat of a 15-game losing streak that stretched back to 2007.

After breaking the losing streak against Idaho the following week, UW pulled off one of the greatest upsets in program history with a field-storming win over No. 3 USC. The Huskies leapt back into the top 25 for the first time since 2003, and while they finished 5-7 on the year, it was a marked improvement from the depths of years prior.

Tyrone Willingham (2005-2008)

Head Coaching Debut: Sept. 3, 2005 vs. Air Force, L 20-17

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the first game of the Tyrone Willingham era resulted in a loss. After all, the Huskies compiled an abhorrent 11-32 record throughout Willingham’s 3 1/2-year reign.

Oddly, Willingham’s debut on Montlake wasn’t much of a Montlake debut at all. While the season opener against Air Force was held in Seattle, it was technically a home game for the Falcons and was played at Qwest Field instead of at Husky Stadium.

When the fourth quarter rolled around, the Huskies were in good shape to get Willingham into the win column, holding an 11-point lead. But after the Falcons rallied for two late touchdowns, UW and its future-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Isaiah Stanback failed to retaliate, and a sour season and era began on a sour note with a 20-17 loss.

Keith Gilbertson (2003-2004)

Head coaching debut: Aug. 30, 2003 at Ohio State, L 28-9

For as uninspiring as Keith Gilbertson’s short two-year stint as Washington’s head coach was, it began with a marquee matchup at Ohio State.

The No. 17 ranked Huskies traveled to the “Horseshoe,” facing the defending national champions and No. 2 ranked Ohio State in a primetime matchup highlighted by the College GameDay crew. The Huskies, led by quarterback Cody Pickett, failed to keep pace with the Buckeyes from the start and never had a chance, as the Gilbertson era began with a 28-9 thumping.

UW went on to finish 6-6 on the season, but it was a 1-10 season the following year — the Huskies’ first losing season since 1976 — that ushered Gilbertson away from the program.

Rick Neuheisel (1999-2002)

Head coaching debut: Sept. 9, 1999 at BYU, L 35-28

Rick Neuheisel took over the program in 1999 looking for a quick return to the glory days of the early 1990s. While Neuheisel accomplished that feat to some extent with a Rose Bowl win and No. 3 national ranking in 2000, his debut game was not nearly as successful.

UW traveled to Provo, Utah to face BYU, and the Huskies and Cougars went back and forth for the majority of the contest. With just over five minutes left, and the Huskies trailing 27-21, Neuheisel elected to go for it on a fourth-and-2 play at the BYU 4-yard line. Junior quarterback Marques Tuiasosopo tucked the ball away, made a defender miss, and jolted into the end zone to put the Huskies in the lead.

But BYU quarterback Kevin Feterik would answer, moving the Cougars down the field and throwing a long touchdown pass to put BYU back on top. Tuiasosopo’s last-ditch effort fell incomplete, and Neuheisel and the Huskies were dealt a season-opening loss.

Jim Lambright (1993-1998)

Head coaching debut: Sept. 4, 1993 vs. Stanford, W 31-14

It would be an understatement to say that Jim Lambright had big shoes to fill when he succeeded the great Don James for the head coaching position. James abruptly retired Aug. 22, 1993 following Pac-10 sanctions, and Lambright was the logical choice to fill in.

After serving as defensive coordinator for years, Lambright stood on the sidelines as head coach amid the off-the-field turnover, beginning with a home matchup against No. 15 Stanford. In a game that featured a tribute to James, the Huskies made their former coach proud with a 31-14 win. Junior Napoleon Kaufman rushed for 196 yards, and sophomore quarterback Damon Huard threw for three touchdowns.

While the Huskies couldn’t reach their previous heights of Rose Bowls and national championship contention, Lambright’s time as head coach went on to be largely successful, with winning records in all but his final season.

Don James (1975-1992)

Head coaching debut: Sept. 13, 1975 at Arizona State, L 35-12

Coach Don James is a man requiring little introduction among the Washington community. Dubbed “The Dawgfather,” James achieved legendary status in his 18 seasons on Montlake with 153 wins, six conference titles, four Rose Bowl wins, and a national championship.

As evidence of his legend, a bronze statue of James was sculpted and unveiled outside Husky Stadium in 2017. If not for crippling sanctions prompting his 1993 retirement, James may have continued to add to his legacy. Nonetheless, James has gone down as the undisputed greatest coach in Washington history.

But James’ first two seasons at UW were far from great. In his 1975 debut, UW traveled to Tempe, Arizona to face ASU (who, at the time, was a member of the Western Athletic Conference). The Huskies were bombarded and lost 35-12 to the Sun Devils, who went on to finish No. 2 in the country with a 12-0 record. As for UW, the season ended with a 6-5 record, but a respectable 5-2 mark in conference play.

Two seasons later, in 1977, an underdog Washington team unexpectedly won the conference, then the Rose Bowl, beginning a 15-year era filled with success.

Jim Owens (1957-1974)

Head coaching debut: Sept. 21, 1957 vs. Colorado, T 6-6

After his predecessor, Darrell Royal, spent less than a full calendar year at UW, Jim Owens was hired to revamp a program that had sputtered for the better part of a decade. Owens certainly outlasted Royal, coaching the Huskies for 18 years, and doing so with success.

But Owens’ first game, interestingly enough, resulted in a tie. In front of the Husky Stadium crowd, the Huskies and Buffaloes compiled just 12 total points in a 6-6 tie. The four games that followed were all losses, and it wasn’t until his sixth game that Owens finally picked up a win, 19-6 over Oregon State.

It didn’t take long for Owens to right the ship at Washington. After subpar seasons in 1957 and 1958, the Huskies found their stride in 1959 with a conference championship and an emphatic 44-8 victory in the Rose Bowl. The following season, UW returned to the Rose Bowl and won once again. The 1960 season is now recognized as the first of two national championships in school history.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.