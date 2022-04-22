Deboer praises defensive ends, wide receivers ahead of spring preview

In the blink of an eye, the inaugural spring practice season for Washington football head coach Kalen Deboer is nearing an end.
Deboer, who arrived onto the scene in December as the Huskies’ new head honcho, has overseen a spring cleaning, rapidly implementing a new system on Montlake.
“This is gonna go really fast. Today was [practice] number 11, tomorrow is a practice that just follows up today,” Deboer said. “Just trying to be healthy going into Saturday and being fresh as well, so this happens really fast.
As Washington approaches its spring preview next Saturday, April 30th, the focus is on execution, rather than implementation, in the final week of spring practice.
“You want to shore up and just clean up some of the things that you’re struggling with,” Deboer said. “Less install, just more refining and cleaning it up.”
Deboer has seen growth in the execution of edge rushers and wide receivers, specifically, throughout the spring.
“[Defensive ends] are causing problems in the backfield a lot, and those guys are just attacking,” Deboer said. “I think the receiving core is doing a good job. So I think those two spots are, if I picked one on each side of the ball that have been the most consistent, and you continue to have a lot of confidence in those two.”
While Deboer and the Huskies have made strides in the spring, unanswered personnel questions have persisted, specifically at the running back position.
“It’s definitely the one position that we’re constantly just trying to figure out, that we don’t have a solid grasp on to be upfront with it,” Deboer said. “It’s one we’ve got to get sorted out. It’s certainly an area that there’s things we’re still waiting to see and understand when it comes to the injury part.”
Redshirt freshman Jay’Veon Sunday and sophomore Aaron Dumas have taken the majority of reps in recent weeks, and UW added transfer running backs, senior Wayne Taulapapa and freshman Will Nixon, to increase versatility in the room.
While they will not play a traditional spring game, the final week of practice may be equally paramount for Deboer and the Huskies as they attempt to iron out the crinkles before spring’s conclusion.
More notes:
A full pads, 11-on-11 scrimmage was held at the end of Friday’s practice, spanning about 80 plays without media availability.
Deboer cited EDGE rushers, sophomore Bralen Trice, junior Zion Tupuola Fetui, and senior Jeremiah Martin as standouts from Friday’s 11-on-11 scrimmage, as well as redshirt freshman wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk.
Senior cornerback Jordan Perryman suited up for practice, but may not be available on Saturday
Sophomore Dylan Morris headed the first team offense in the scrimmage alongside sophomore Aaron Dumas.
Light contact was embraced throughout position drills.
According to DeBoer, a non COVID-related illness has begun to make its way through the locker room.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.