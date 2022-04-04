Defensive line turnover headlines third day of spring ball

After an offseason that saw few constants for the Washington football team, new coaches have begun to see their position groups take form as the second week of spring practice commenced Monday morning.
The entirely new coaching staff provides a largely blank canvas to work with in building a new approach, re-evaluating talent, and ultimately, setting a depth chart.
One coach with a high volume of assessments ahead is defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield, who is tasked with molding a relatively unproven front line.
“Only a few guys got some reps last year,” Breckterfield said. “It’s a good foundation to start with but I think this spring is about finding combinations, our best combinations to put on the field. And that’s what this spring is gonna be for me, like mixing and matching and trying to find out who can make plays.”
One veteran on Breckterfield’s unit is sophomore Sav’ell Smalls, the former five-star recruit who appeared in all 12 games of 2021, and looks for a breakout year under the new coaching leadership.
“[This staff] pushes everything,” Smalls said. “Agility, technique, run to the ball. Whatever it is, they're pushing us hard in everything from film study, taking notes in the meeting room, cleaning up the locker room, whatever you can think of, they're pushing us to the limit.”
Another returner to the defensive line is sophomore Voi Tunuufi, who recorded 13 tackles in 2021 and vies to cement his spot on the defensive line.
“Coach [Breckterfield] has been a difficult coach,” Tunuufi said. “He’s been hard but I love it. I love every single minute with him, he’s got me better as a [defensive] lineman.”
Tunuufi, despite starting just two games, recorded a team-high three sacks in 2021, and is a candidate to anchor the defensive line in 2022.
“[Tunuufi] has got the explosion. He’s quick, he’s twitched up, he’s strong, so his game is a little different than most,” Breckterfield said. “But he gives you more pass rush right now in terms of his role.”
Breckterfield and linebackers coach William Inge will emphasize increasing the sack output, as UW’s 20 total sacks in 2021 ranked 109th in the country.
Defensive line is just one of many positions experiencing an overhaul after a sour 2021 campaign. But as head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff attempt to rewire the Huskies into producing wins, only time will determine the composition of the roster come September.
Other notes:
Practice was held inside Dempsey Indoor on a windy and wet morning.
Former UW defensive back and NFL prospect Trent McDuffie was in attendance.
Quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr., Dylan Morris, and Sam Huard were on display again, emphasizing back-shoulder throws as well as quick route combinations.
The offense and defense split up for the practice, without viewership availability to scrimmage drills.
Redshirt freshman running back Caleb Berry watched from the sideline after missing the first week of practice due to COVID-19 infection.
