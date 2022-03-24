Five questions heading into spring football practices

A lot has changed since the last time the Washington football team took the field in November. With a completely new coaching staff and plenty of new faces on both sides of the ball, there are a lot of questions surrounding the Huskies as they head into spring practice. Here are The Daily's five biggest questions:
What will the Washington offense look like?
New head coach Kalen DeBoer's first and most important task will be to fix a Washington offense that was near the bottom of the Pac-12 last year and has been floundering for the past couple of seasons. Fortunately for the Huskies, DeBoer and new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb have a track record of high-powered offenses.
Last season, Fresno State's offense averaged 33.4 points and 464.2 yards per game, compared to Washington which averaged only 21 points and 325 yards per game. DeBoer and Grubb will be tasked with bringing this high-powered offense to a UW side that has struggled to score in recent years.
Who will start at quarterback?
The quarterback is the most important part of any offense, but in DeBoer’s pass-heavy system, the quarterback will be even more important than in years past.
DeBoer has been a “quarterback whisperer” getting the best out of his quarterbacks at Fresno State and when he was the offensive coordinator at Indiana.
The competition will most likely be between junior transfer Micheal Penix Jr., sophomore Dylan Morris, and redshirt freshman Sam Huard. Penix Jr. seems most likely to get a majority of the first-team reps this spring as he has previously played in DeBoer’s offense at Indiana and was highly successful.
Huard played in four games for the Huskies last year, starting the Apple Cup, where he threw four interceptions. If Huard takes a step forward this spring he could challenge for the starting spot this fall.
Morris, who started the first 11 games last season, will also be in the mix for the starting job. This spring will provide the first chance to assess the three arms on the same field.
New defense or more of the same?
The Huskies have a completely new coaching staff and scheme on the defensive side of the ball as well. Despite a down year in 2021, defense has been the Huskies strong suit since the early days of Chris Petersen. The Huskies are also moving away from the 4-3 defense that they have used since Petersen.
It will be interesting to see if the defense, with new coaches and a new scheme, will be able to fix last year’s problems.
Will ZTF return to his old self?
One of the biggest returning stars for the Huskies is junior edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui. After injuring his achilles last spring and spending over half of last season on the sideline, it will be interesting to see how ZTF will perform with a full spring of practices. In 2020’s COVID-shortened season, Tupolua-Fetui had seven sacks in just four games.
If he plays like he did in 2020, Tupolua-Fetui has the ability to be a game-wrecker on the Washington defensive line. The spring will be very important for Tupuola-Fetui, if he’s to have a standout 2022, it will begin on the practice field.
How will the new faces fit in?
The transfer portal was very active for Washington this season, with old players leaving and new players coming in. The biggest name on offense to come through the transfer portal is Penix Jr., but he is not the only one.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. was a highly sought-after recruit who transferred from Arizona State after one season. Alexander Jr. provides much needed depth to the wide receiver room.
The most interesting new face on the defensive side of the ball is fifth-year senior linebacker Cam Bright who transferred from Pitt. Bright started eight games for the Panthers last season and should make an immediate impact at UW this spring.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
