Former Huskies look towards NFL at Pro Day

Improving draft stock and grabbing the attention of NFL teams.
Those were two of the main goals for all of the former members of the Washington football team that participated in Pro Day Tuesday morning at Dempsey Indoor Stadium.
For Trent McDuffie, Kyler Gordan, Cade Otton and Luke Wattenberg, Tuesday was an opportunity to continue to improve off of their NFL combine performances and showcase again in front of scouts from across the country.
For guys like Brendan Radley-Hiles, who was not in attendance at the NFL combine, the Pro Day was a time to prove to everyone that he is capable of succeeding at the NFL level.
The young players noted how their lives have changed since leaving Washington and prepping for the Draft at Pro Day.
“I literally was just talking to Kyler Gordon about this,” McDuffie said. “This is the greatest transition, just being all football now. I finally just get to focus all my time, all my energy on me. It’s been so much fun, the process has been amazing.”
Now spending the majority of their time prepping for the NFL, the players discussed their process and feelings about the new experience.
“Honestly, I always thought myself to be very patient, but this time it definitely took on a new role of very patient,” McDuffie said. “You have no idea of what’s happening in the future, I had no idea what was to come, so that patience was really something that just set in. and I was just like, ‘Ok, I gotta just stop worrying about everything outside of what I can control and just chill out, and just do me’.”
At the NFL Combine, McDuffie ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds. He didn’t run the 40-yard dash at Pro Day, and only participated in the bench press, vertical jump, and broad jump.
For the vertical jump, McDuffie recorded a jump of 38.5 inches. Had he managed that at the NFL Combine, he would’ve had the fourth-best height. His former teammate, Kyler Gordon also participated in the vertical jump at Pro Day, after not doing so at the NFL Combine, and he slightly out-jumped McDuffie with a height of 39.5 inches.
“Honestly, I just needed to put some numbers out there,” McDuffie said. “I’ve been working this whole past two months, haven’t seen any times, no numbers, kind of just grinding grinding. So today was kind of just the first time I was like OK, I see where my work is going, where it started and where it’s at now. So it was a nice feeling just getting it done and over with.”
Other notes:
Kyler Gordon recorded a 10 feet, 8 inches, which had he done at the NFL Combine, he would’ve been tied for the third-best distance.
Brendan Radley-Hiles ran an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.47 seconds.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
