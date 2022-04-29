Huard gets fresh start under new coaching staff

2021 was a season to forget for the Washington football team, and for redshirt freshman quarterback Sam Huard.
It has been lamented time and time again, UW plummeted to its worst record since 2009, a 4-8 campaign capped by a 40-13 Apple Cup thrashing in which Huard threw four interceptions.
But as spring ball concludes in 2022, Huard and the Huskies aren’t trying to forget, rather they look to build off the perseverance they faced in the souring campaign.
“It was definitely challenging, there was a lot of adversity,” Huard said. “But I feel like that can either really hurt a team or bring a team a lot closer together. It’s really motivated us into this upcoming season. And we remember what happened last season, and we know things we’ve gotta fix and we’re just continuing to push each other and hold each other accountable.”
Huard, who was a five-star recruit in the class of 2021, is met with his third offensive system in three years, adapting to new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after the offseason’s coaching firesale.
“I do really like this system,” Huard said. “And I feel like there’s a lot of similarities to what I did in high school just pushing the ball down the field, having an aggressive mindset and that mentality. I just feel like, being able to learn this system but also kind of feeling comfortable in the way that it's designed, and I feel like that's been able to give me a good grip on this offense so far.”
Spring ball has provided an opportunity for Huard to harness his skills, and grow into the new offense as the spring preview approaches.
“There’s so much to take away from the spring and going into the spring game,” Huard said. “I just feel like, so many reps and just kind of getting a good grip on this offense. Getting that chemistry down with these receivers and this new system.”
Grubb, who has evaluated Huard in a quarterback competition alongside junior Michael Penix Jr. and sophomore Dylan Morris, has acknowledged the strides the young signal-caller has made.
“I think [Huard], on just mechanics and running an offense, has gotten exponentially better.” Grubb said.
Huard has also benefited from having an entire offseason at UW, as opposed to 2021, where he arrived on campus in the spring.
“Last year I came into campus during the spring, so I was only able to meet with coach [John] Donovan before I got here,” Huard said. “This past year I’ve been here all winter, so I’ve basically had all winter to learn the playbook and had a couple months before spring ball to kind of have a good idea, and get it dialed in before the season.”
Huard is also hoping to rekindle a duo with freshman wide receiver Jabez Tinae, Huard’s teammate at Kennedy Catholic High School and a four-star recruit in the 2021 class.
“I’ve had that connection with [Tinae] since I was in eighth grade and we were playing 7-on-7 together,” Huard said. “He’s been a little banged up this spring, but he’ll be back 100% for fall camp this summer and you know, he’s just put in a lot of hard work to be healthy and I’m super excited for what he’s gonna be able to do and show everyone in this offense.”
Uncertainties remain for Huard and the Huskies as they seek new horizons in 2022, but with 128 days until the anticipated Sep. 3 kickoff, the work is just getting started.
“This thing doesn’t happen overnight,” Huard said. “It’s a process, but we’ve been working really hard ever since winter workouts and now into spring ball, but it’s just a process. I have complete trust in all these guys in the locker room, and we’re gonna get things going and we’re gonna build something special here.”
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
