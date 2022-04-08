Huskies continuing to learn new playbook as spring practices continue

When a new coaching staff comes in, it means more often than not a new system must be put in place.
For Washington, with Kalen DeBoer now at the helm, that’s exactly the case.
Now five practices into spring ball under first-year head coach DeBoer, the team has continued to get better and better each day with knowing where to be and what to do on each play.
“The early part right here is honestly just about really installing our schemes,” DeBoer said. “We are trying to get guys with different groups, always assessing that, but right now it’s about installing everything and just trying to get the guys comfortable with what that signal means, how to execute my job and so forth.”
While going from a John Donovan pro-style offense to a Kalen DeBoer offense is not the most drastic of shifts in terms of play style, terminology will always change and need to be learned in order to effectively execute a new offense.
One piece of note on the DeBoer offense is the up-tempo speed that he likes to play the game at. That was the calling card for the Indiana offense while he was offensive coordinator there and also the calling card for Fresno State during his time as both offensive coordinator and head coach.
Just five practices into his time at UW, DeBoer’s up-tempo can be seen being installed. The Huskies opened practice with both the offense going no huddle for a handful of plays before breaking off into positional drills.
With this being day two of full pads and the first day of tackling, the team as a whole has continued to improve and continued to get a better grasp on both the offense and the defensive schemes.
Following the first full week of practices, DeBoer and his staff are starting to get a grasp on the abilities of some inherited players, including the quarterbacks fighting for the starting role: Michael Penix Jr., Dylan Morris, and Sam Huard.
“We kept [quarterback reps] equal and we plan on keeping it equal the next couple practices as well,” DeBoer said. “Next Friday, we’ll have a big scrimmage and we want to be able to work to where those guys have a fair share and really have a good chance of running each concept a certain number of times.”
With scrimmages coming up, the new staff will have their chances to evaluate the quarterback position, but for the time being, DeBoer hasn’t been willing to name a front-runner quite yet.
“I think they’re all kind of where you expect them,” DeBoer said. “[Penix Jr.], it’s more familiar to him, so I think he just doesn’t second guess what the call is, just what we thought it would be before spring ball, but I think Dylan and Sam have done an awesome job. The preparation that they had going into spring ball is really showing and I think they’re doing a really nice job as well.”
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
