Instant: 18th-ranked Huskies remain steadfast to overpower Stanford

Cheers were loud again on Saturday night as yet another victory was recorded at Husky Stadium.

The Washington football team captured a 40-22 win over visiting Stanford in its first conference face-off of the season.

The Huskies’ defense let the cat out of the bag from the get go. UW’s edge rushers kept the pressure on Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee, who was sacked by Washington edge Bralen Trice a few minutes into gametime.

Junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. didn’t take long to find his groove once the ball was in Washington’s hands. Just a mere couple of minutes later, the Huskies (3-0) found a spark in running back Wayne Taulapapa, who rushed 42 yards in the first quarter alone, and picked up 16 for the Huskies early on.

On the receiving end of things, sophomore wideout Rome Odunze and tight end Jack Westover combined for 39 yards to perfectly set up redshirt freshman Will Nixon to cover the remaining three yards to secure the touchdown in the team’s very first drive of the evening.

The Cardinal (1-1), however, marched down the field with their next possession. An offsides penalty dealt a blow to the Huskies as Stanford used the momentum that followed to tack on 11 more yards — until McKee was sacked for the fourth time, and proceeded to throw an interception into the hands of senior linebacker Cam Bright.

McKee suffered a sixth sack near the end of the second quarter with sophomore lineman Faatui Tuitele recovering the ball to set the scene for Taulapapa’s ensuing 34-yard rushing touchdown, which seized UW’s second score of the game and posted the score at 17-0.

Taulapapa and Odunze combined for 169 yards by the time the first half was over, with the latter accounting for six catches on his own.

While Stanford managed to take advantage of the battered UW secondary and squeeze out one touchdown before the second half concluded to set the score at 17-7, the Huskies remained electric in the second half.

Washington’s rushing and receiving squads both kept their foot down in Stanford’s red zone, and the Huskies found themselves leading 27-7 after Odunze once again caught fire, and locked down his first touchdown of the night with 6:43 to play in the third quarter.

Senior kicker Peyton Henry then got UW to 30 points with a 32-yard field goal with a little over two minutes to go in the third quarter.

The Cardinal secured a couple more scores come the fourth quarter, but the Huskies’ lead was not shaken, and the team even grabbed one more touchdown thanks to junior wideout Giles Jackson with 7:41 remaining in the game, bringing Washington to 40 points.

Both Odunze and Taulapapa surpassed 100 yards for the night, and in his fourth ever outing as a Washington quarterback, Penix Jr. amassed 309 yards passing with his steady arm. UW’s defense visibly upped its game, with eight total sacks accumulated by the game’s finish.

UW remains undefeated as the team hits the road next weekend for the first time this year to face UCLA on Saturday at the Rose Bowl at 7:30 p.m.

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

