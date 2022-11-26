Instant: No. 13 Washington takes back Apple Cup

The No. 13 Washington football team was victorious over Washington State in the 2022 Apple Cup. After staying in a tight game for three quarters, the Huskies pulled away in the fourth to beat the Cougars 51-33.

Turning Point

After the Washington offense gave the ball away twice in the third quarter, most notably with an interception by junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the red zone with the score close, a clutch stop by the UW defense shifted game momentum.

Washington’s next two drives put the game away. A quick 72-yard touchdown drive that featured a 41-yard pass from Penix Jr. to receiver Ja’Lynn Polk and a clutch stop gave the Huskies the ball back, but at their own three-yard line after a superb WSU punt.

The six-minute, 94-yard drive that followed was backbreaking for the Cougars and sealed the game for the Huskies. Although it only ended with a field goal, Washington had a two-score lead for the first time in the game and gave Washington State the ball with under five minutes left.

Key Stat: 4-for-4

The Cougars were 4-for-4 on 4th down conversion attempts in the first half and 4-for-6 on the game. One came on a fake punt, but the other three were a product of Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward’s ability to extend plays with his legs.

Tackling was a problem for the Huskies all night, particularly in the first half. The inability of the Washington defense to get off the field allowed Washington State to take the lead multiple times in the opening half and keep the game tight throughout.

Player of the Game: Michael Penix Jr.

After a rocky start in the first quarter, Penix Jr. played one of his best games of the year, and possibly his career, throwing 484 yards for three touchdowns and rushing two touchdowns in himself. It was Penix Jr.’s first career game with multiple rushing touchdowns.

The Washington offense had very little room for error throughout the back-and-forth Apple Cup, and Penix Jr. was able to run the offense to near perfection.

Penix Jr. surpassed 4,000 total passing yards early in the first half, becoming just the second player in Washington history to throw more than 4,000 yards in a season. He joins quarterback Cody Pickett, who threw for 4,458 yards in 2002.

What's Next?

The next time the Huskies take the field will be in its first bowl game since the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl. Washington awaits its bowl game announcement, with the Rose Bowl on the table if USC is to make the College Football Playoff.

