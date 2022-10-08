Instant: UW crumbles against unranked ASU in afternoon loss

Instant: UW crumbles against unranked ASU in away loss

By Sydney Nash The Daily

Heading into halftime down seven points and one of its starters, the Washington football team needed a spark.

Despite all attempts, it didn’t get it Saturday afternoon in the desert, as any momentum the Huskies (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) found was stunted as the defense struggled to get back on its feet after a lackluster first half.

The Sun Devils (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) took down the Huskies 45-38.

Defensive difficulties started early. In addition to its struggle to stop the ASU run, UW hurt itself with penalties for the entirety of the first half.

In the second quarter, junior edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui was in jeopardy of being thrown out of the game before a reviewed targeting call ended in his favor. And just after, junior safety Asa Turner was ejected after a double-reviewed hit against ASU’s starting quarterback was reversed and called as targeting.

Even with their starting quarterback out, the Sun Devils had no problem continuing to score, and UW was left struggling to find stops against one of the worst-ranked offenses in the conference.

In the end, its efforts weren't enough, as UW's last chance of the game unfolded.

Though the Huskies found an interception early in the fourth and kept the score within a touchdown through the quarter, the chaos of the last 15 minutes disoriented the slower-than-usual offense.

Shortly after being sacked, junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was helped off the field after a targeting call left him on the ground. Sophomore quarterback Dylan Morris got a couple throws in before Penix Jr. came back into the game to help in the last drive, but nothing clicked.

Penix Jr.'s final pass was broken up, and the Sun Devils took the game.

Now on a two-game loss streak, Washington heads home with hopes of turning its recent bad luck around.

UW picks back up for its homecoming game Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2:30 p.m.

