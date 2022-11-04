Instant: UW takes down No. 24 OSU in final seconds

A late-night power outage only allowed Washington to shine brighter Friday night.

Early in the fourth quarter, Husky Stadium was engulfed in darkness, with the two teams deadlocked at 21. As the lights restored, so did the Huskies' offense, which put together a masterful final drive behind junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to take the lead for the first time of the night.

Senior kicker Peyton Henry's field goal allowed Washington to escape with a 24–21 victory and remain in the thick of Pac-12 contention.

The late-night action got underway with the Beavers (6-3, Pac-12 3-3) pulling a page out of the Huskies’ (7-2, Pac-12 4-2) playbook, cruising to an opening drive score.

With one of the premier rushing attacks in college football, Oregon State stuck to its identity on the first drive, leaning on its stellar running back trio for the bulk of the early yardage, which rushed down Washington’s throats for 44 yards.

Still, the Huskies put together a couple of key stops to find themselves nearly off the field with a third-and-nine remaining. However, a costly pass interference penalty by senior cornerback Jordan Perryman granted the Beavers with new life, which was eventually capped off by redshirt junior Deshaun Fenwick for the three-yard score.

Oregon State’s offense found themselves with the ball shortly thereafter, with Washington’s offense posting a meager five-play, 17-yard drive. The rushing attack continued to thrive, guiding the Beavers to the seven-yard line before reaching a fourth-and-two. The analytics for Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith pointed to a fourth down attempt.

But, the one stat analytics can’t track is a team’s heart.

Washington’s defense had plenty on this play, leaving redshirt senior Jack Colletto with nowhere to run for the fourth-down stop.

Despite the valiant defensive effort, Washington was still unable to capitalize, putting together just seven plays before sending out the punt team. Special teams were expected to be a challenge on a gusty night, but it became even more difficult once redshirt freshman punter Jack McCallister dropped the snap. With the Beavers closing in, the punt was blocked, giving the ball to Oregon State on Washington’s own 33.

The field goal unit of the Beavers stayed off the field for another fourth-down attempt near the red zone, but the Huskies’ defense came up big once again. Pressure forced freshman quarterback Ben Gulbranson out of the pocket before overthrowing a covered receiver to keep the game within a score for the Huskies.

After an uncharacteristically slow start for Washington, the offense started to click on the third drive, pushing the ball 85-yards down the field for the score. The drive was highlighted by a few key conversions, with a third-and-16, third-and-11, and fourth-and-10 being picked up along the way.

Graduate student Wayne Taulapapa cashed in on the extensive drive, forcing his way into the end zone for the two-yard score.

The defense forced a punt with under two minutes left in the half, giving the Washington offense a chance to take a lead entering the break.

Junior Michael Penix Jr. has been relatively flawless this season, but a dangerous pass over the middle was snagged by Oregon State’s sophomore Easton Mascarenas, who promptly took it back to the house for six.

The Beavers entered the break with a 14-7 advantage.

The two sides exchanged three-and-outs to open the second half, before junior tight end Jack Westover took a trip by himself to the back of the end zone.

A miscommunication in the Oregon State secondary allowed the solo traveler to pass by without opposition and Penix Jr. zipped the pass in for the score. Afterward, Westover simply sat the ball down onto the purple turf, perhaps determining the ease of the score didn’t warrant a celebration.

The defensive mistakes carried over into the next drive, which erased a massive third-and-ten sack to stall the Beaver's offense. Senior edge Jeremiah Martin grabbed too much of Gulbranson’s face mask on the way down, drawing the penalty and extending the drive. The mistake was immediately exploited, with Fenwick lining up in the wildcat for the 19-yard touchdown run.

The Huskies responded, driving a methodical rushing attack down the field to tie the game at 21. For the second time of the night, Taulapapa found the end zone, capping off the 66-yard drive with a four-yard score.

Then, with momentum finally building on the Huskies' sideline, the lights shut off.

After over fifteen minutes of stretch lines, the two sides resumed action, but struggled to advance the ball. A few key penalties allowed Washington to post another key stop, but senior punter Luke Loecher pinned the Huskies deep on their own three-yard line.

The Huskies needed a near-perfect drive to win the game in regulation, and Penix Jr. delivered.

Perhaps saving the best for last, the junior spread the ball across the field with ease, finding massive completions with his top targets, Rome Odunze and Giles Jackson, to place Washington in field goal range.

Kicker Payton Henry emerged after a kneel down by Penix Jr. to send the 22-yard kick through the uprights, securing the win for the Huskies.

Referee Michael Mothershed had the limelight for a significant portion of the night, with sloppy play from the Huskies frequently bringing out the yellow marker. Washington accumulated nine penalties for 97 yards, a concerning sight following a bye week.

Washington’s toughest test of the year awaits next week, as the Huskies travel to Eugene to take on No. 8 Oregon. The Ducks tout the third-best offense in all of college football, and the Husky defense will have to be lights-out to limit the damage. The two sides await an official kickoff time for the Nov. 12 matchup in Autzen Stadium.

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.