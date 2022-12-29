Instant: Washington defeats Texas 27-20 in the Alamo Bowl

The Washington football team will always remember the Alamo Bowl.

A few gutsy decisions from head coach Kalen DeBoer on a few fourth downs provided the needed offensive spark in the second half to defeat Texas, 27-20, and cap off a wildly successful first year underneath DeBoer’s helm with an Alamo Bowl championship.

With a month separating Washington’s Alamo Bowl appearance and its last live-action against Washington State to cap off the regular season, it wouldn’t have been abnormal to expect a bit of rust to set in on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the high-flying Huskies’ (11-2, 7-2 Pac-12) offense.

DeBoer appeared hell-bent on proving the opposite, opening the action with a flea flicker and allowing Penix Jr. to connect with redshirt freshman wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk for the 35-yard pickup.

But just a few plays later, an apparent miscommunication led to a costly interception for Penix Jr., providing Texas with early momentum.

Sophomore edge rusher Bralen Trice found his way into the backfield for an early sack on the opening defensive possession, forcing an early three-and-out for the Longhorns (8-5, 6-3 Big 12). Junior linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio then broke free on the ensuing punt to block it in the backfield, setting up the Washington offense with starting field position from Texas’ 30.

Washington’s passing offense struggled to capitalize, but the starting field position allowed a 46-yard field goal from senior kicker Peyton Henry, which was promptly knocked through the uprights for the early lead.

Texas responded with a field goal of its own to tie up the score, but this would be the only scoring action the Longhorns found in the first half, with the Washington defense stifling the ground game, and keeping Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers off balance early. The Huskies forced two punts and a turnover on downs over the next three possessions.

Despite Penix Jr. etching his name in the history books once again, surpassing Cody Pickett’s single-season passing record for Washington behind 4,458 yards in 2002, the running game was the story of the first half for the Huskies. An angry run sent running back Wayne Taulapapa rumbling into the purple-coated end zone with a 42-yard score, stiff-arming Texas corner Ryan Watts along the way.

Washington had an opportunity to add another touchdown to the lead late in the second quarter, but a missile fired from Penix Jr. bounced off of sophomore wide receiver Rome Odunze’s hands, forcing the Huskies to settle for a 23-yard field goal to enter the break.

Texas increased the aggressiveness after the intermission, capping off a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a screen pass to running back Jonathon Brooks for the 34-yard score, cutting the lead to just three.

With the Texas offense rolling, DeBoer opted for perhaps his gutsiest play call of the season — going for it on fourth-and-1 from Washington’s own 34-yard line.

Penix Jr. slowly drained the play clock from behind the center, perhaps mustering the strength needed for a season-defining push. Keeping the ball himself, Penix Jr. was met with initial resistance from the Longhorn defensive line, but by sheer force managed to barrel toward the line to gain.

Amid a dogpile, Penix Jr.’s arms emerged from the bottom to motion for a first down. The drive was still alive.

A 6-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver Taj Davis capped off the drive and extended Washington’s lead to 20-10.

On the ensuing possession, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy streaked down the field on third-and-11, virtually uncovered. Ewers tossed it up, awaiting a momentary celebration, only to see the ball slip right through Worthy’s hands. Washington ball.

DeBoer leaned on the fourth down magic once again, converting a fourth-and-2 to keep the drive moving. It resulted in a marvelous snag from wide receiver Jalen McMillan to extend the lead to 17, with the sophomore managing to grab the ball mere inches above the end zone turf for the 8-yard score.

Texas quickly responded with a score of its own, piecing together a 74-yard drive in three minutes to cut the lead to 10 and keep Huskies fans from changing the channel.

On the next possession, Washington found itself facing a fourth-and-11, set on soaking up one final drop of fourth down magic. But as the adage goes, it only works until it doesn’t.

This time, the Huskies were stopped on fourth down, with Penix Jr. failing to connect with junior wide receiver Giles Jackson.

Needing just 10 points, Texas had life remaining with 4:21 remaining in the fourth quarter. But the Washington defense remained stoic, surrendering just a field goal to force Texas into an onside kick to keep its chances alive.

The Longhorns could not recover, and shortly thereafter, Washington was the Alamo Bowl champion.

The Alamo Bowl is the final stop for Washington in its 2022 campaign, but with DeBoer’s first season at the helm marking just the fifth 11-win season in program history, Huskies fans certainly have plenty to look forward to for next season and beyond.

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

