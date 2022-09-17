Instant: Washington fires early to beat No. 11 Michigan State

The Washington football team couldn’t have made it clearer Friday night. It’s all in.

All in for whatever the 2022 season throws at it, and Friday, it was a 2-0 No. 11 Michigan State team that held its last opponent scoreless.

Thanks to a stunning connection between junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and redshirt freshman wideout Ja’Lynn Polk, the Huskies (3-0) ended 39-28 over the ranked Spartans (2-1), and sent most of a loud Husky Stadium home happy.

The first touchdown of the game came off an 8-yard completion from the Polk and Penix Jr. duo just less than four minutes into the first quarter. Ten minutes later, a big attempt at fourth-and-2 was stuffed by Michigan State, but before the MSU fans were done cheering, MSU running back Jarek Broussard didn’t make it out of the end zone for a UW safety.

Following the safety MSU quarterback Payton Thorne took his second sack, and UW didn’t loosen its grip on Thorne, or the lead, for the rest of the night.

The first quarter ended with UW up 9-0 and on its opponents 30-yard line, and while Michigan State couldn’t figure out how to break down the UW defense, it struggled to to match UW's red zone success.

Washington’s offense charged on, and by the time junior Julius Irving caught the first interception of the game with 10:15 left in the game, a comfortable lead finally looked like a comfortable win.

Michigan State kept things interesting through the final moments though, with two MSU touchdowns in the last seven minutes taking a chunk out of UW's 19-point cushion.

Inevitably it wasn't not to overtake the UW lead, and after a final stop of the MSU pass, Washington ended the game up 39-28 for its first ranked win against a Power Five team at home since 2001.

Penix Jr. left the field with 397 passing yards. Polk ended with three touchdowns, the most from a UW player since 2017.

With the promising pregame predictions holding up Friday night, all eyes will be on an undefeated Huskies for its Pac-12 opener next Saturday.

Washington stays at home for the fourth game in a row to take on Stanford on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

